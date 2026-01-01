HTMLRewritingStream
Implements TransformStream.
Lets you rewrite HTML by registering callbacks on CSS selectors. When an element matching the selector is encountered, the rewriter calls your callback, which can manipulate the element's attributes and add or remove content from the immediate context.
HTMLRewritingStream implements
TransformStream, so you can pipe an HTML response body
through it using
pipeThrough.
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import { HTMLRewritingStream } from 'fastly:html-rewriter';
async function handleRequest(event) { let transformer = new HTMLRewritingStream() .onElement("h1", e => e.prepend("Header: ")) .onElement("div", e => e.setAttribute("special-attribute", "top-secret")); let body = (await fetch("https://example.com/")).body.pipeThrough(transformer);
return new Response(body, { status: 200, headers: new Headers({ "content-type": "text/html; charset=utf-8", }) });}
addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(handleRequest(event)));
Constructor
new HTMLRewritingStream()
Properties
writableWritableStreamView source
The writable stream to which HTML content should be written.
readableReadableStreamView source
The readable stream from which transformed HTML content can be read.
Methods
onElementView source
Registers a callback for elements matching the given CSS selector. The callback is called once for each matching element. Elements added by handlers will not be processed by other handlers.
Supported CSS selectors:
|Pattern
|Description
|
*
|Any element
|
E
| All elements of type
E
|
E F
|
F elements inside
E elements
|
E > F
|
F elements directly inside
E elements
|
E:nth-child(n)
| The n-th child of type
E
|
E:first-child
| First child of type
E
|
E:nth-of-type(n)
| The n-th sibling of type
E
|
E:first-of-type
| First sibling of type
E
|
E:not(s)
| Type
E elements not matching selector
s
|
E.myclass
| Type
E elements with class
"myclass"
|
E#myid
| Type
E elements with ID
"myid"
|
E[attr]
| Type
E elements with attribute
attr
|
E[attr="val"]
| Type
E elements where
attr is
"val"
|
E[attr="val" i]
|Case-insensitive match
|
E[attr="val" s]
|Case-sensitive match
|
E[attr~="val"]
|
attr contains
"val" in a space-separated list
|
E[attr|="val"]
|
attr is hyphen-separated and starts with
"val"
|
E[attr^="val"]
|
attr starts with
"val"
|
E[attr$="val"]
|
attr ends with
"val"
|
E[attr*="val"]
|
attr contains
"val"
Parameters
- selector: string
CSS selector string
- handler: (element: Element) => void
Function called with each matching Element
Returns
The HTMLRewritingStream instance for chaining
Throws
ErrorIf the provided selector is not a valid CSS selector or if the handler is not a function.