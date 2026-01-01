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image-optimizer

Module@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0

image-optimizer

Interfaces

ImageOptimizerOptionsOptions for the Fastly Image Optimizer, specified via the imageOptimizerOptions property in the Request constructor. See the Image Optimizer reference docs for detailed documentation on all options.
PositionThe position of a region. Provide exactly one of x/offsetX and exactly one of y/offsetY.
SidesPixel or percentage values for each side of an image.
SizeThe size of a region, specified as either absolute dimensions or a ratio. Exactly one of absolute or ratio must be provided.

Type aliases

ColorA color, either a 3 or 6 character hexadecimal string, or an object with RGB(A) components.
PercentageA percentage, expressed as a string containing a number suffixed with a percent sign (e.g. '50%').

Functions

optionsToQueryStringConvert image optimizer options into the query string that is sent to the image optimizer, for logging and debugging purposes.

Variables

Region

{ UsEast: 'us_east'; UsCentral: 'us_central'; UsWest: 'us_west'; EuCentral: 'eu_central'; EuWest: 'eu_west'; Asia: 'asia'; Australia: 'australia' }since 3.36.0View source

Where image optimizations should occur.

Auto

{ AVIF: 'avif'; WEBP: 'webp' }since 3.36.0View source

Enable optimization features automatically based on browser support.

  • AVIF: 'avif' — If the browser's Accept header indicates compatibility, deliver an AVIF image.
  • WEBP: 'webp' — If the browser's Accept header indicates compatibility, deliver a WebP image.

BWAlgorithm

{ Threshold: 'threshold'; Atkinson: 'atkinson' }since 3.36.0View source

Algorithm for converting an image to black and white.

  • Threshold: 'threshold' — Uses a luminance threshold to convert the image to black and white.
  • Atkinson: 'atkinson' — Uses Atkinson dithering to convert the image to black and white.

CropMode

{ Smart: 'smart'; Safe: 'safe' }since 3.36.0View source

Mode for content-aware cropping.

  • Smart: 'smart' — Content-aware cropping that intelligently focuses on the most important visual content, including face detection.
  • Safe: 'safe' — Allow cropping out-of-bounds regions.

Disable

{ Upscale: 'upscale' }since 3.36.0View source

Disable features that are enabled by default.

  • Upscale: 'upscale' — Prevent images being resized larger than the source image.

Enable

{ Upscale: 'upscale' }since 3.36.0View source

Enable features that are disabled by default.

  • Upscale: 'upscale' — Allow images to be resized larger than the source image.

Fit

{ Bounds: 'bounds'; Cover: 'cover'; Crop: 'crop' }since 3.36.0View source

How the image will fit within the size bounds provided.

  • Bounds: 'bounds' — Resize to fit entirely within the specified region, making one dimension smaller if needed.
  • Cover: 'cover' — Resize to entirely cover the specified region, making one dimension larger if needed.
  • Crop: 'crop' — Resize and crop centrally to exactly fit the specified region.

Format

{ Auto: 'auto'; AVIF: 'avif'; BJPG: 'bjpg'; GIF: 'gif'; JPG: 'jpg'; JXL: 'jxl'; MP4: 'mp4'; PJPG: 'pjpg'; PJXL: 'pjxl'; PNG: 'png'; PNG8: 'png8'; SVG: 'svg'; WEBP: 'webp'; WEBPLL: 'webpll'; WEBPLY: 'webply' }since 3.36.0View source

Output image format.

  • Auto: 'auto' — Automatically use the best format based on browser support and image/transform characteristics.
  • AVIF: 'avif' — AVIF.
  • BJPG: 'bjpg' — Baseline JPEG.
  • GIF: 'gif' — Graphics Interchange Format.
  • JPG: 'jpg' — JPEG.
  • JXL: 'jxl' — JPEG XL.
  • MP4: 'mp4' — MP4 (H.264).
  • PJPG: 'pjpg' — Progressive JPEG.
  • PJXL: 'pjxl' — Progressive JPEG XL.
  • PNG: 'png' — Portable Network Graphics.
  • PNG8: 'png8' — PNG palette image with 256 colors and 8-bit transparency.
  • SVG: 'svg' — Scalable Vector Graphics.
  • WEBP: 'webp' — WebP.
  • WEBPLL: 'webpll' — WebP (Lossless).
  • WEBPLY: 'webply' — WebP (Lossy).

Metadata

{ Copyright: 'copyright'; C2PA: 'c2pa'; CopyrightAndC2PA: 'copyright,c2pa' }since 3.36.0View source

Which metadata fields to preserve during transformation.

  • Copyright: 'copyright' — Preserve copyright notice, creator, credit line, licensor, and web statement of rights fields.
  • C2PA: 'c2pa' — Preserve the C2PA manifest and add any transformations performed by Fastly Image Optimizer.
  • CopyrightAndC2PA: 'copyright,c2pa' — Preserve both copyright and C2PA metadata.

Optimize

{ Low: 'low'; Medium: 'medium'; High: 'high' }since 3.36.0View source

Automatic quality compression level.

  • Low: 'low' — Output image quality will be similar to the input image quality.
  • Medium: 'medium' — More optimization is allowed; attempts to preserve visual quality.
  • High: 'high' — Minor visual artifacts may be visible; produces the smallest file.

Orient

{ Default: '1'; FlipHorizontal: '2'; FlipHorizontalAndVertical: '3'; FlipVertical: '4'; FlipHorizontalOrientLeft: '5'; OrientRight: '6'; FlipHorizontalOrientRight: '7'; OrientLeft: '8' }since 3.36.0View source

Cardinal orientation of the image (EXIF orientation values).

Profile

{ Baseline: 'baseline'; Main: 'main'; High: 'high' }since 3.36.0View source

H.264 profile class when converting to video.

  • Baseline: 'baseline' — Recommended for video conferencing and mobile applications. (Default)
  • Main: 'main' — Recommended for standard-definition broadcasts.
  • High: 'high' — Recommended for high-definition broadcasts.

ResizeFilter

{ Nearest: 'nearest'; Bilinear: 'bilinear'; Linear: 'linear'; Bicubic: 'bicubic'; Cubic: 'cubic'; Lanczos2: 'lanczos2'; Lanczos3: 'lanczos3'; Lanczos: 'lanczos' }since 3.36.0View source

Resize filter algorithm.

  • Nearest: 'nearest' — Uses the value of nearby translated pixel values.
  • Bilinear: 'bilinear' — Uses an average of a 2x2 environment of pixels.
  • Linear: 'linear' — Same as Bilinear.
  • Bicubic: 'bicubic' — Uses an average of a 4x4 environment of pixels, weighing the innermost pixels higher.
  • Cubic: 'cubic' — Same as Bicubic.
  • Lanczos2: 'lanczos2' — Uses the Lanczos filter with sinc resampling for edge and linear feature detection.
  • Lanczos3: 'lanczos3' — Uses a better approximation of the sinc resampling function. (Default)
  • Lanczos: 'lanczos' — Same as Lanczos3.
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