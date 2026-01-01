image-optimizer
image-optimizer
Interfaces
|ImageOptimizerOptions
|Options for the Fastly Image Optimizer, specified via the
imageOptimizerOptions property
in the
Request constructor. See the
Image Optimizer reference docs for
detailed documentation on all options.
|Position
|The position of a region. Provide exactly one of
x/
offsetX and exactly one of
y/
offsetY.
|Sides
|Pixel or percentage values for each side of an image.
|Size
|The size of a region, specified as either absolute dimensions or a ratio.
Exactly one of
absolute or
ratio must be provided.
Type aliases
|Color
|A color, either a 3 or 6 character hexadecimal string, or an object with RGB(A) components.
|Percentage
|A percentage, expressed as a string containing a number suffixed with a percent sign
(e.g.
'50%').
Functions
|optionsToQueryString
|Convert image optimizer options into the query string that is sent to the image optimizer, for logging and debugging purposes.
Variables
Region{ UsEast: 'us_east'; UsCentral: 'us_central'; UsWest: 'us_west'; EuCentral: 'eu_central'; EuWest: 'eu_west'; Asia: 'asia'; Australia: 'australia' }since 3.36.0View source
Where image optimizations should occur.
Auto{ AVIF: 'avif'; WEBP: 'webp' }since 3.36.0View source
Enable optimization features automatically based on browser support.
AVIF:
'avif'— If the browser's Accept header indicates compatibility, deliver an AVIF image.
WEBP:
'webp'— If the browser's Accept header indicates compatibility, deliver a WebP image.
BWAlgorithm{ Threshold: 'threshold'; Atkinson: 'atkinson' }since 3.36.0View source
Algorithm for converting an image to black and white.
Threshold:
'threshold'— Uses a luminance threshold to convert the image to black and white.
Atkinson:
'atkinson'— Uses Atkinson dithering to convert the image to black and white.
CropMode{ Smart: 'smart'; Safe: 'safe' }since 3.36.0View source
Mode for content-aware cropping.
Smart:
'smart'— Content-aware cropping that intelligently focuses on the most important visual content, including face detection.
Safe:
'safe'— Allow cropping out-of-bounds regions.
Disable{ Upscale: 'upscale' }since 3.36.0View source
Disable features that are enabled by default.
Upscale:
'upscale'— Prevent images being resized larger than the source image.
Enable{ Upscale: 'upscale' }since 3.36.0View source
Enable features that are disabled by default.
Upscale:
'upscale'— Allow images to be resized larger than the source image.
Fit{ Bounds: 'bounds'; Cover: 'cover'; Crop: 'crop' }since 3.36.0View source
How the image will fit within the size bounds provided.
Bounds:
'bounds'— Resize to fit entirely within the specified region, making one dimension smaller if needed.
Cover:
'cover'— Resize to entirely cover the specified region, making one dimension larger if needed.
Crop:
'crop'— Resize and crop centrally to exactly fit the specified region.
Format{ Auto: 'auto'; AVIF: 'avif'; BJPG: 'bjpg'; GIF: 'gif'; JPG: 'jpg'; JXL: 'jxl'; MP4: 'mp4'; PJPG: 'pjpg'; PJXL: 'pjxl'; PNG: 'png'; PNG8: 'png8'; SVG: 'svg'; WEBP: 'webp'; WEBPLL: 'webpll'; WEBPLY: 'webply' }since 3.36.0View source
Output image format.
Auto:
'auto'— Automatically use the best format based on browser support and image/transform characteristics.
AVIF:
'avif'— AVIF.
BJPG:
'bjpg'— Baseline JPEG.
GIF:
'gif'— Graphics Interchange Format.
JPG:
'jpg'— JPEG.
JXL:
'jxl'— JPEG XL.
MP4:
'mp4'— MP4 (H.264).
PJPG:
'pjpg'— Progressive JPEG.
PJXL:
'pjxl'— Progressive JPEG XL.
PNG:
'png'— Portable Network Graphics.
PNG8:
'png8'— PNG palette image with 256 colors and 8-bit transparency.
SVG:
'svg'— Scalable Vector Graphics.
WEBP:
'webp'— WebP.
WEBPLL:
'webpll'— WebP (Lossless).
WEBPLY:
'webply'— WebP (Lossy).
Metadata{ Copyright: 'copyright'; C2PA: 'c2pa'; CopyrightAndC2PA: 'copyright,c2pa' }since 3.36.0View source
Which metadata fields to preserve during transformation.
Copyright:
'copyright'— Preserve copyright notice, creator, credit line, licensor, and web statement of rights fields.
C2PA:
'c2pa'— Preserve the C2PA manifest and add any transformations performed by Fastly Image Optimizer.
CopyrightAndC2PA:
'copyright,c2pa'— Preserve both copyright and C2PA metadata.
Optimize{ Low: 'low'; Medium: 'medium'; High: 'high' }since 3.36.0View source
Automatic quality compression level.
Low:
'low'— Output image quality will be similar to the input image quality.
Medium:
'medium'— More optimization is allowed; attempts to preserve visual quality.
High:
'high'— Minor visual artifacts may be visible; produces the smallest file.
Orient{ Default: '1'; FlipHorizontal: '2'; FlipHorizontalAndVertical: '3'; FlipVertical: '4'; FlipHorizontalOrientLeft: '5'; OrientRight: '6'; FlipHorizontalOrientRight: '7'; OrientLeft: '8' }since 3.36.0View source
Cardinal orientation of the image (EXIF orientation values).
Profile{ Baseline: 'baseline'; Main: 'main'; High: 'high' }since 3.36.0View source
H.264 profile class when converting to video.
Baseline:
'baseline'— Recommended for video conferencing and mobile applications. (Default)
Main:
'main'— Recommended for standard-definition broadcasts.
High:
'high'— Recommended for high-definition broadcasts.
ResizeFilter{ Nearest: 'nearest'; Bilinear: 'bilinear'; Linear: 'linear'; Bicubic: 'bicubic'; Cubic: 'cubic'; Lanczos2: 'lanczos2'; Lanczos3: 'lanczos3'; Lanczos: 'lanczos' }since 3.36.0View source
Resize filter algorithm.
Nearest:
'nearest'— Uses the value of nearby translated pixel values.
Bilinear:
'bilinear'— Uses an average of a 2x2 environment of pixels.
Linear:
'linear'— Same as Bilinear.
Bicubic:
'bicubic'— Uses an average of a 4x4 environment of pixels, weighing the innermost pixels higher.
Cubic:
'cubic'— Same as Bicubic.
Lanczos2:
'lanczos2'— Uses the Lanczos filter with sinc resampling for edge and linear feature detection.
Lanczos3:
'lanczos3'— Uses a better approximation of the sinc resampling function. (Default)
Lanczos:
'lanczos'— Same as Lanczos3.