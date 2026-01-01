ImageOptimizerOptions
Options for the Fastly Image Optimizer, specified via the
imageOptimizerOptions property
in the
Request constructor. See the
Image Optimizer reference docs for
detailed documentation on all options.
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import { Format, Orient, CropMode, Region } from 'fastly:image-optimizer';
async function handleRequest(event) { return await fetch('https://www.w3.org/Graphics/PNG/text2.png', { imageOptimizerOptions: { region: Region.UsEast, format: Format.PNG, bgColor: { r: 100, g: 255, b: 9, a: 0.5 }, brightness: -20, orient: Orient.FlipVertical, crop: { size: { ratio: { width: 4, height: 3 } }, mode: CropMode.Safe }, }, backend: 'my-backend' });}
addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(handleRequest(event)));
Properties
region'us_east' | 'us_central' | 'us_west' | 'eu_central' | 'eu_west' | 'asia' | 'australia'View source
Specify the region where image optimizations should occur. This is the only required option.
auto'avif' | 'webp'optionalView source
Enable optimization features automatically based on browser support.
bgColorColoroptionalView source
Set the background color of an image.
blurnumber | PercentageoptionalView source
Set the blurriness of the output image. Number values are in the range 0.5-1000; percentage strings are also accepted.
brightnessnumberoptionalView source
Set the brightness of the output image (-100 to 100).
bw'threshold' | 'atkinson'optionalView source
Convert an image to black and white using a given algorithm.
canvas{ size: Size; position?: Position }optionalView source
Increase the size of the canvas around an image.
contrastnumberoptionalView source
Set the contrast of the output image (-100 to 100).
crop{ size: Size; position?: Position; mode?: 'smart' | 'safe' }optionalView source
Remove pixels from an image.
disable'upscale'optionalView source
Disable features that are enabled by default.
dprnumberoptionalView source
Set the ratio between physical pixels and logical pixels (1-10).
enable'upscale'optionalView source
Enable features that are disabled by default.
fit'bounds' | 'cover' | 'crop'optionalView source
Set how the image will fit within the size bounds provided.
format'auto' | 'avif' | 'bjpg' | 'gif' | 'jpg' | 'jxl' | 'mp4' | 'pjpg' | 'pjxl' | 'png' | 'png8' | 'svg' | 'webp' | 'webpll' | 'webply'optionalView source
Specify the output format to convert the image to.
frame1optionalView source
Extract the first frame from an animated image sequence.
heightnumber | PercentageoptionalView source
Resize the height of the image, as integer pixels or a percentage string.
levelstringoptionalView source
Specify the level constraints when converting to video. Must be one of:
"1.0",
"1.1",
"1.2",
"1.3",
"2.0",
"2.1",
"2.2",
"3.0",
"3.1",
"3.2",
"4.0",
"4.1",
"4.2",
"5.0",
"5.1",
"5.2",
"6.0",
"6.1",
or
"6.2".
metadata'copyright' | 'c2pa' | 'copyright,c2pa'optionalView source
Control which metadata fields are preserved during transformation.
optimize'low' | 'medium' | 'high'optionalView source
Automatically apply optimal quality compression.
orient'1' | '2' | '3' | '4' | '5' | '6' | '7' | '8'optionalView source
Change the cardinal orientation of the image.
padSidesoptionalView source
Add pixels to the edge of an image.
precrop{ size: Size; position?: Position; mode?: 'smart' | 'safe' }optionalView source
Remove pixels from an image before any other transformations occur.
profile'baseline' | 'main' | 'high'optionalView source
Specify the H.264 profile class when converting to video.
qualitynumberoptionalView source
Optimize the image to the given compression level for lossy file formatted images (0-100).
resizeFilter'nearest' | 'bilinear' | 'linear' | 'bicubic' | 'cubic' | 'lanczos2' | 'lanczos3' | 'lanczos'optionalView source
Specify the resize filter used when resizing images.
saturationnumberoptionalView source
Set the saturation of the output image (-100 to 100).
sharpen{ amount: number; radius: number; threshold: number }optionalView source
Set the sharpness of the output image.
amount:
number— Sharpening amount (0-10).
radius:
number— Sharpening radius (0.5-1000).
threshold:
number— Sharpening threshold (0-255).
trimSidesoptionalView source
Remove pixels from the edge of an image.
trimColorColor | { color: Color; threshold?: number }optionalView source
Trim pixels from the image edges that match the specified color. Either a Color
value, or an object with
color and optional
threshold (0-1) properties.
viewbox1optionalView source
Remove explicit width and height properties in SVG output.
widthnumber | PercentageoptionalView source
Resize the width of the image, as integer pixels or a percentage string.