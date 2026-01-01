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Sides

Interfacein image-optimizer@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Pixel or percentage values for each side of an image.

Properties

top

number | PercentageView source

bottom

number | PercentageView source

left

number | PercentageView source

right

number | PercentageView source
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