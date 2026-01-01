KVStore
Class for accessing a Fastly KV store.
A KV store is a persistent, globally consistent key-value store. See Data stores for Fastly services for initialization and usage details.
Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.
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In this example we connect to a KV store named `'files'`, save an entry to the storeunder the key `'hello'` and then read back the value and return it to the client.
```js/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />
import { KVStore } from "fastly:kv-store";
async function app(event) { const files = new KVStore('files')
await files.put('hello', 'world')
const entry = await files.get('hello')
return new Response(await entry.text())}
addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(app(event)))
```
Constructor
new KVStore(name: string)
Creates a new JavaScript KVStore object which interacts with the Fastly KV store named
name.
Parameters
- name: string
Name of the Fastly KV store to interact with. A name cannot be empty, contain control characters, or be longer than 255 characters.
Throws
TypeErrorif no KV store exists with the provided name, or the name is empty, longer than 255 characters, does not start with an ASCII alphabetical character, or contains control characters (
\u0000-\u001F).
Methods
deleteView source
Delete the value associated with the key
key in the KV store.
Parameters
- key: string
The key to delete from within the KV store. A key cannot:
- Be any of the strings "", ".", or ".."
- Start with the string ".well-known/acme-challenge/"
- Contain any of the characters "#;?^|\n\r"
- Be longer than 1024 characters
Returns
Throws
TypeErrorif the key violates any of the above constraints.
getView source
Gets the value associated with the key
key in the KV store.
When the key is present, a resolved
Promise containing a
KVStoreEntry will be returned
which contains the associated value. When the key is absent, a resolved
Promise
containing
null is returned.
Parameters
- key: string
The key to retrieve from within the KV store. A key cannot:
- Be any of the strings "", ".", or ".."
- Start with the string ".well-known/acme-challenge/"
- Contain any of the characters "#;?^|\n\r"
- Be longer than 1024 characters
Returns
Throws
- Throws
TypeErrorif the key violates any of the above constraints.
listView source
list(options?: { noSync?: boolean; prefix?: string; limit?: number; cursor?: string }): Promise<{ list: string[]; cursor: string | undefined }>
List keys in the KV store, optionally filtered by prefix.
Parameters
- options: { noSync?: boolean; prefix?: string; limit?: number; cursor?: string }optional
Options for filtering and paginating the key list.
noSyncoptional:
boolean— Do not wait to sync the key list, and instead immediately return the current cached key list. May be faster but possibly out of date.
prefixoptional:
string— String prefix for keys to list.
limitoptional:
number— Limit the number of keys provided per listing.
cursoroptional:
string— The base64 cursor string representing the last listing operation.
Returns
A
Promise resolving with the list of keys and a cursor for pagination.
putView source
Write the value of
value into the KV store under the key
key.
Note: KV store is eventually consistent, this means that the updated contents associated
with the key
key may not be available to read from all edge locations immediately and
some edge locations may continue returning the previous contents associated with the key.
Parameters
- key: string
The key to associate with the value in the KV store. A key cannot:
- Be any of the strings "", ".", or ".."
- Start with the string ".well-known/acme-challenge/"
- Contain any of the characters "#;?^|\n\r"
- Be longer than 1024 characters
- value: BodyInit
The value to store within the KV store. Maximum size is 30 MB.
- options: { metadata?: ArrayBufferView | ArrayBuffer | string; ttl?: number; mode?: 'overwrite' | 'add' | 'append' | 'prepend'; gen?: number }optional
metadataoptional:
ArrayBufferView | ArrayBuffer | string(since 3.26.0) — Binary metadata to associate with the entry, up to 1000 bytes.
If passing a string, UTF-8 encoding is used.
ttloptional:
number(since 3.26.0) — TTL (time-to-live) for the entry, in seconds.
modeoptional:
'overwrite' | 'add' | 'append' | 'prepend'(since 3.26.0) — Insert mode, defaults to
'overwrite'.
'overwrite': Replace any existing value for the key.
'add': Only insert if the key does not already exist.
'append': Append to any existing value for the key.
'prepend': Prepend to any existing value for the key.
genoptional:
number(since 3.31.0) — Generation counter for conditional writes. The write only succeeds if the current generation of the entry matches this value. Must be a positive integer.
Returns
Throws
TypeErrorif the key violates any of the above constraints or if
genis provided and is not a positive integer.