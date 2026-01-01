In this example we connect to a KV store named ` 'files' ` , save an entry to the store

under the key ` 'hello' ` and then read back the value and return it to the client .

` ` ` js

/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />

import { KVStore } from "fastly:kv-store";

async function app(event) {

const files = new KVStore('files')

await files.put('hello', 'world')

const entry = await files.get('hello')

return new Response(await entry.text())

}

addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(app(event)))