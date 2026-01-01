KVStoreEntry
Class for interacting with a Fastly KV store entry.
Properties
bodyReadableStreamread-onlyView source
A ReadableStream with the contents of the entry.
bodyUsedbooleanread-onlyView source
A boolean value that indicates whether the body has been read from already.
Methods
arrayBufferView source
Reads the body and returns it as a promise that resolves with an ArrayBuffer.
Returns
jsonView source
Reads the body and returns it as a promise that resolves with the result of parsing the body text as JSON.
Returns
Promise<object>
metadataView source
Binary metadata associated with this entry, up to 1000 bytes.
Returns
null if no metadata is set.
Returns
ArrayBuffer | null
metadataTextView source
metadataText(): string | null
Metadata associated with this entry, decoded as a UTF-8 string.
Returns
null if no metadata is set.
Returns
string | null
Throws
- If the metadata is not valid UTF-8.
textView source
Reads the body and returns it as a promise that resolves with a string. The response is always decoded using UTF-8.
Returns
Promise<string>