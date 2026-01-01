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In this example we create a logger named ` "splunk" ` and log the incoming request method and destination . ` ` ` js /// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" /> import { Logger } from "fastly:logger"; async function app(event) { let logger = new Logger("splunk"); logger.log(JSON.stringify({ method: event.request.method, url: event.request.url })); return new Response('OK'); } addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event))); ` ` `