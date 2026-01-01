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Logger

Classin logger@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Class for connecting to Fastly named log endpoints.

Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.

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In this example we create a logger named `"splunk"` and log the incoming request method
and destination.


```js
/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />
import { Logger } from "fastly:logger";


async function app(event) {
  let logger = new Logger("splunk");
  logger.log(JSON.stringify({
    method: event.request.method,
    url: event.request.url
  }));


  return new Response('OK');
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));
```

Constructor

View source
new Logger(name: string)

Creates a new Logger instance for the given named log endpoint.

Parameters

name: string

The name of the Fastly log endpoint to associate with this Logger instance.

Methods

log

View source
log(message: any): void

Send the given message, converted to a string, to this Logger instance's endpoint.

Parameters

message: any

Returns

void
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