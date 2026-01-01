In this example we connect to a secret store named ` 'secrets' ` and retrieve a secret

named ` 'cat-api-key' ` to use in a request header .

` ` ` js

/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />

import { SecretStore } from "fastly:secret-store";

async function app(event) {

const secrets = new SecretStore('secrets')

const catApiKey = await secrets.get('cat-api-key')

return fetch('/api/cat', {

headers: {

'cat-api-key': catApiKey.plaintext()

}

})

}

addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(app(event)))