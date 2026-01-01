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SecretStoreEntry

Classin secret-store@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Methods

plaintext

View source
plaintext(): string

Get the plaintext value of the secret as a UTF-8 string.

Note: Using this method will bring the secret into user memory — avoid using it when possible, instead passing the SecretStoreEntry directly.

Returns

string

rawBytes

View source
rawBytes(): Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>

Get the raw byte value of the secret as a Uint8Array.

Note: Using this method will bring the secret into user memory — avoid using it when possible, instead passing the SecretStoreEntry directly.

Returns

Uint8Array<ArrayBuffer>
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