SecretStoreEntry
Methods
plaintextView source
plaintext(): string
Get the plaintext value of the secret as a UTF-8 string.
Note: Using this method will bring the secret into user memory — avoid using it
when possible, instead passing the
SecretStoreEntry directly.
Returns
string
rawBytesView source
Get the raw byte value of the secret as a Uint8Array.
Note: Using this method will bring the secret into user memory — avoid using it
when possible, instead passing the
SecretStoreEntry directly.
Returns