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InspectVerdict

Enumin security@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0since 3.38.0View source

Known verdict values returned by inspect.

Variants

Allow

= 'allow'

The request is allowed.

Block

= 'block'

The request should be blocked.

Unauthorized

= 'unauthorized'

This service is not authorized to inspect requests.

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