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inspect

Functionin security@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0since 3.38.0View source
inspect(request: Request, config: InspectConfig): InspectResponse

Inspect a request using the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

Note: Can only be used when processing requests, not during build-time initialization.

Parameters

request: Request

The request to inspect.

config: InspectConfig

Configuration for the inspection.

Returns

InspectResponse

Throws

  • {TypeError} If request is not a Request instance.
  • {TypeError} If overrideClientIp is not a valid IPv4 or IPv6 address.
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/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />


import { inspect } from "fastly:security";


async function app(event) {
  const res = inspect(event.request, {
    corp: "my-corp",
    workspace: "my-workspace"
  });
  switch (res.verdict) {
    case "allow":
      return await fetch(event.request);
    case "block":
      return new Response("Request Blocked", { status: 400 });
    case "unauthorized":
      return new Response("Unauthorized", { status: 401 });
    default:
      return new Response("Unexpected verdict", { status: 500 });
  }
}


addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(app(event)));
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