InspectConfig
Configuration for inspect.
Properties
corpstringView source
Set a corp name for the configuration.
This is currently required, but will be made optional in the future.
workspacestringView source
Set a workspace name for the configuration.
This is currently required, but will be made optional in the future.
overrideClientIpstringoptionalView source
Specify an explicit client IP address to inspect. Must be a valid IPv4 or IPv6 address.
By default,
inspect will use the IP address that made the request to the
running Compute service, but you may want to use a different IP when
service chaining or if requests are proxied from outside of Fastly's
network.