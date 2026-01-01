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InspectConfig

Interfacein security@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0since 3.38.3View source

Configuration for inspect.

Properties

corp

stringView source

Set a corp name for the configuration.

This is currently required, but will be made optional in the future.

workspace

stringView source

Set a workspace name for the configuration.

This is currently required, but will be made optional in the future.

overrideClientIp

stringoptionalView source

Specify an explicit client IP address to inspect. Must be a valid IPv4 or IPv6 address.

By default, inspect will use the IP address that made the request to the running Compute service, but you may want to use a different IP when service chaining or if requests are proxied from outside of Fastly's network.

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