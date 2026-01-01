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InspectResponse

Interfacein security@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0View source

Results of inspecting a request with the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

Properties

waf_response

numberView source

WAF response status code.

redirect_url

stringoptionalView source

A redirect URL returned from the WAF, if applicable.

tags

Array<string>View source

Tags returned by the WAF.

verdict

InspectVerdict | stringView source

The WAF's verdict on how to handle this request.

Known verdicts are defined in InspectVerdict, but other values may be returned.

decision_ms

numberView source

How long the WAF spent determining its verdict, in milliseconds.

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