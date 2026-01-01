InspectResponse
Results of inspecting a request with the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.
Properties
waf_responsenumberView source
WAF response status code.
redirect_urlstringoptionalView source
A redirect URL returned from the WAF, if applicable.
tagsArray<string>View source
Tags returned by the WAF.
verdictInspectVerdict | stringView source
The WAF's verdict on how to handle this request.
Known verdicts are defined in InspectVerdict, but other values may be returned.
decision_msnumberView source
How long the WAF spent determining its verdict, in milliseconds.