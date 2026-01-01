Python SDK reference
Complete API reference for the Fastly Compute Python SDK, generated from the SDK source.
The Python SDK is in beta. It is available as part of Fastly's Beta program and its APIs may change in backward-incompatible ways.
This reference is generated from the Python SDK's own source, so it always describes the released version shown below. For task-based guidance, see the Compute developer guides.
Packages
fastly-compute
0.1.3Source repository
Python SDK for Fastly Compute
|fastly_compute
|Fastly Compute SDK for Python.