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Python SDK reference

Complete API reference for the Fastly Compute Python SDK, generated from the SDK source.

The Python SDK is in beta. It is available as part of Fastly's Beta program and its APIs may change in backward-incompatible ways.

This reference is generated from the Python SDK's own source, so it always describes the released version shown below. For task-based guidance, see the Compute developer guides.

Packages

fastly-compute

0.1.3Source repository

Python SDK for Fastly Compute

fastly_computeFastly Compute SDK for Python.
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