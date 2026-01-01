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fastly_compute

Modulefastly-compute 0.1.3

fastly_compute

Fastly Compute SDK for Python.

This package provides a Python SDK for building Fastly Compute services.

Modules

config_storeConfig Store API for Fastly Compute
exceptionsTop-level exceptions emitted by the Fastly API
fastly_compute_pyThin wrapper for calling the rust fastly-compute-py builder
logLogging API for Fastly Compute.
pytest_pluginPytest plugin for automatic viceroy output on test failures.
requestsA requests-compatible HTTP client for Fastly Compute.
runtime_patchingMonkeypatches (and supporting machinery) which make WIT behavior more Pythonic
testingUtilities for customers to use in their own tests
utilsUtility functions for fastly_compute package.
wsgiWSGI adapter for Fastly Compute services.
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