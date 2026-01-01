fastly_compute
fastly_compute
Fastly Compute SDK for Python.
This package provides a Python SDK for building Fastly Compute services.
Modules
|config_store
|Config Store API for Fastly Compute
|exceptions
|Top-level exceptions emitted by the Fastly API
|fastly_compute_py
|Thin wrapper for calling the rust fastly-compute-py builder
|log
|Logging API for Fastly Compute.
|pytest_plugin
|Pytest plugin for automatic viceroy output on test failures.
|requests
|A requests-compatible HTTP client for Fastly Compute.
|runtime_patching
|Monkeypatches (and supporting machinery) which make WIT behavior more Pythonic
|testing
|Utilities for customers to use in their own tests
|utils
|Utility functions for fastly_compute package.
|wsgi
|WSGI adapter for Fastly Compute services.