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trailer_error

Modulefastly-compute 0.1.3

fastly_compute::exceptions::http_body::trailer_error

Trailers aren't available until the body has been completely transmitted, so this error type can either indicate that the errors aren't available yet, or that an error occurred.

Classes

ErrorAn error occurred.
NotAvailableYetThe trailers aren't available yet.
TrailerErrorTrailers aren't available until the body has been completely transmitted, so this error type can either indicate that the errors aren't available yet, or that an error occurred.
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