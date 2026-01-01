trailer_error
fastly_compute::exceptions::http_body::trailer_error
Trailers aren't available until the body has been completely transmitted, so this error type can either indicate that the errors aren't available yet, or that an error occurred.
Classes
|Error
|An error occurred.
|NotAvailableYet
|The trailers aren't available yet.
|TrailerError
|Trailers aren't available until the body has been completely transmitted, so this error type can either indicate that the errors aren't available yet, or that an error occurred.