kv_error
fastly_compute::exceptions::kv_store::kv_error
A value indicating the status of a KV store operation.
Classes
|BadRequest
|KV store cannot or will not process the request due to something that is perceived to be a client error.
|Extra
|Additional error information may be added in the future via this resource type.
|GenericError
|Generic error value.
|InternalError
|The system encountered an unexpected internal error.
|KvError
|A value indicating the status of a KV store operation.
|PayloadTooLarge
|The size limit for a KV store key was exceeded.
|PreconditionFailed
|KV store cannot fulfill the request, as defined by the client's prerequisites, for example
if-generation-match.
|TooManyRequests
|Too many requests have been made to the KV store.