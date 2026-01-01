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kv_error

Modulefastly-compute 0.1.3

fastly_compute::exceptions::kv_store::kv_error

A value indicating the status of a KV store operation.

Classes

BadRequestKV store cannot or will not process the request due to something that is perceived to be a client error.
ExtraAdditional error information may be added in the future via this resource type.
GenericErrorGeneric error value.
InternalErrorThe system encountered an unexpected internal error.
KvErrorA value indicating the status of a KV store operation.
PayloadTooLargeThe size limit for a KV store key was exceeded.
PreconditionFailedKV store cannot fulfill the request, as defined by the client's prerequisites, for example if-generation-match.
TooManyRequestsToo many requests have been made to the KV store.
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