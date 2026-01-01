error
fastly_compute::exceptions::types::error
A common error type used by many functions in this package.
TODO: In the future this should be split up into more-specific error enums so that it better documents which errors each function can actually return and what they mean.
Classes
|AuxiliaryError
|Auxiliary error value.
|BufferLen
|Buffer length error
|CannotRead
|Cannot read.
|Error
|A common error type used by many functions in this package.
|GenericError
|Generic error value.
|HttpHeadTooLarge
|Message head too large.
|HttpIncomplete
|HTTP incomplete message error.
|HttpInvalid
|Invalid HTTP error.
|HttpInvalidStatus
|Invalid HTTP status.
|HttpUser
|HTTP user error.
|InvalidArgument
|Invalid argument.
|LimitExceeded
|Limit exceeded
|Unsupported
|Unsupported operation error.