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error

Modulefastly-compute 0.1.3

fastly_compute::exceptions::types::error

A common error type used by many functions in this package.

TODO: In the future this should be split up into more-specific error enums so that it better documents which errors each function can actually return and what they mean.

Classes

AuxiliaryErrorAuxiliary error value.
BufferLenBuffer length error
CannotReadCannot read.
ErrorA common error type used by many functions in this package.
GenericErrorGeneric error value.
HttpHeadTooLargeMessage head too large.
HttpIncompleteHTTP incomplete message error.
HttpInvalidInvalid HTTP error.
HttpInvalidStatusInvalid HTTP status.
HttpUserHTTP user error.
InvalidArgumentInvalid argument.
LimitExceededLimit exceeded
UnsupportedUnsupported operation error.
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