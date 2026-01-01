Auxiliary error value.

For cache.get-body and cache.replace-get-body , it means the cache implementation was busy and not ready to retrieve the body data.

For cache APIs that attempt to write to or update the body of a cache transaction, it means that an error occurred while attempting the write or update.

For other cache APIs, it indicates that the underlying cache entry or cache replace entry is no longer available.

For writing to a streaming HTTP body, indicates that the body has already been closed.

For a dictionary lookup, indicates that the dictionary was not found.