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open_error

Modulefastly-compute 0.1.3

fastly_compute::exceptions::types::open_error

An error returned by open-like functions.

Classes

GenericErrorGeneric error value.
InvalidSyntaxThe given name of the entity to open was invalid.
LimitExceededLimit exceeded
NameTooLongThe given name is longer the maximum permitted length.
NotFoundNo entity by the given name was found.
OpenErrorAn error returned by open-like functions.
ReservedThe given name is a reserved name that may not be opened.
UnsupportedUnsupported operation error.
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