open_error
fastly_compute::exceptions::types::open_error
An error returned by
open-like functions.
Classes
|GenericError
|Generic error value.
|InvalidSyntax
|The given name of the entity to open was invalid.
|LimitExceeded
|Limit exceeded
|NameTooLong
|The given name is longer the maximum permitted length.
|NotFound
|No entity by the given name was found.
|OpenError
|An error returned by
open-like functions.
|Reserved
|The given name is a reserved name that may not be opened.
|Unsupported
|Unsupported operation error.