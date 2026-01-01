log
fastly_compute::log
Logging API for Fastly Compute.
This module provides access to Fastly logging endpoints, allowing you to send logs to configured Real-Time Log Streaming endpoints.
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from fastly_compute import LogEndpoint
# Direct usageendpoint = LogEndpoint.open("my_logs")endpoint.write("Hello from Fastly Compute!")
# Using Python standard loggingimport loggingfrom fastly_compute import FastlyLogHandler
logger = logging.getLogger("my_app")logger.setLevel(logging.INFO)logger.addHandler(FastlyLogHandler("my_logs"))
logger.info("Request processed", extra={"user_id": 123})
Classes
|FastlyLogHandler
|A logging handler that sends logs to a Fastly endpoint.
|LogEndpoint
|Interface to a Fastly logging endpoint.