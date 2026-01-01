Resolve backend name and final URL for a request.

This function determines which Fastly backend to use for a request:

If fastly_backend is provided, attempts to open that pre-configured static backend

is provided, attempts to open that pre-configured static backend Otherwise, registers/reuses a dynamic backend based on the URL's netloc

Static backends must already be configured in the Fastly service. Dynamic backends are automatically registered on first use and cached for reuse.