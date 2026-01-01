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exceptions

Modulefastly-compute 0.1.3

fastly_compute::requests::exceptions

Exceptions for fastly_compute.requests - compatible with requests library.

Classes

ChunkedEncodingErrorException for chunked encoding errors.
ConnectionErrorException for connection-related errors.
ContentDecodingErrorException for content decoding errors.
HTTPErrorException for HTTP error responses (4xx, 5xx status codes).
InvalidHeaderException for invalid headers.
InvalidURLException for invalid URLs.
MissingSchemaException for URLs missing a schema (http://, https://, etc.).
RequestExceptionBase exception for all requests-related errors.
StreamConsumedErrorException for attempting to read a consumed stream.
TimeoutException for timeout errors.
TooManyRedirectsException for too many redirects.

Constants

WIT_SEND_ERROR_DETAIL_MAPPING

MappingProxyType[type[SendErrorDetail], type[RequestException]]read-onlyView source

WIT_ERROR_MAPPINGS

MappingProxyType[type[wit_types.Error], type[RequestException]]read-onlyView source

FASTLY_ERROR_MAPPINGS

MappingProxyType[type[FastlyError], type[RequestException]]read-onlyView source
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