exceptions
fastly_compute::requests::exceptions
Exceptions for fastly_compute.requests - compatible with requests library.
Classes
|ChunkedEncodingError
|Exception for chunked encoding errors.
|ConnectionError
|Exception for connection-related errors.
|ContentDecodingError
|Exception for content decoding errors.
|HTTPError
|Exception for HTTP error responses (4xx, 5xx status codes).
|InvalidHeader
|Exception for invalid headers.
|InvalidURL
|Exception for invalid URLs.
|MissingSchema
|Exception for URLs missing a schema (http://, https://, etc.).
|RequestException
|Base exception for all requests-related errors.
|StreamConsumedError
|Exception for attempting to read a consumed stream.
|Timeout
|Exception for timeout errors.
|TooManyRedirects
|Exception for too many redirects.