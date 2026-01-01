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head

Functionin requestsfastly-compute 0.1.3View source
head(url: str, **kwargs: Unpack[RequestKwargs]) -> FastlyResponse

Send a HEAD request.

Parameters

url: str
**kwargs: Unpack[RequestKwargs]optional

Returns

FastlyResponse
Fastly
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