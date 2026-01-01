request
request(method: str, url: str, params: dict[str, Any] | None = None, data: str | bytes | dict[str, Any] | None = None, json: dict[str, Any] | None = None, headers: dict[str, str] | None = None, fastly_backend: str | None = None, timeout: None | float | tuple[float, float] = None, fastly_timeout: TimeoutConfig | None = None, **_kwargs: Any) -> FastlyResponse
Send an HTTP request.
Parameters
- method: str
HTTP method (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, etc.)
- url: str
URL for the request
- params: dict[str, Any] | Noneoptional =
None
Query parameters
- data: str | bytes | dict[str, Any] | Noneoptional =
None
Form data for the request body
- json: dict[str, Any] | Noneoptional =
None
JSON data for the request body (mutually exclusive with data)
- headers: dict[str, str] | Noneoptional =
None
HTTP headers
- fastly_backend: str | Noneoptional =
None
Static backend name (if not provided, will use dynamic backend)
- timeout: None | float | tuple[float, float]optional =
None
Request timeout in seconds (requests-compatible)
- fastly_timeout: TimeoutConfig | Noneoptional =
None
Fastly-only Advanced timeout configuration
- **_kwargs: Anyoptional
Returns
Throws
- RequestException — For general request errors
- ValueError — For invalid arguments