request ( method : str , url : str , params : dict [ str , Any ] | None = None , data : str | bytes | dict [ str , Any ] | None = None , json : dict [ str , Any ] | None = None , headers : dict [ str , str ] | None = None , fastly_backend : str | None = None , timeout : None | float | tuple [ float , float ] = None , fastly_timeout : TimeoutConfig | None = None , ** _kwargs : Any ) - > FastlyResponse