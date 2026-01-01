FastlyResponse
A requests.Response-compatible response object.
This class wraps WIT response objects to provide the familiar requests.Response interface.
Constructor
FastlyResponse(wit_response: http_resp.Response, response_body: async_io.Pollable, url: str)
Initialize FastlyResponse.
Parameters
- wit_response: http_resp.Response
The WIT response object
- response_body: async_io.Pollable
The WIT response body
- url: str
The final URL that was requested
Properties
status_codeintread-onlyView source
HTTP status code.
urlstrread-onlyView source
Final URL that was requested.
headersdict[str, str]read-onlyView source
Response headers as a case-insensitive dict.
contentbytesread-onlyView source
Response body as bytes.
textstrread-onlyView source
Response body as unicode string.
okboolread-onlyView source
True if status code is less than 400.
is_redirectboolread-onlyView source
True if status code is a redirect (3xx).
is_permanent_redirectboolread-onlyView source
True if status code is a permanent redirect.
reasonstrread-onlyView source
HTTP status reason phrase.
encodingstr | Noneread-onlyView source
Response encoding.
Methods
__bool__View source
__bool__() -> bool
Boolean evaluation returns ok status.
Returns
__repr__View source
__repr__() -> str
String representation of the response.
Returns
jsonView source
json(**kwargs: Any) -> Any
Parse response body as JSON.
Parameters
- **kwargs: Anyoptional
Additional arguments passed to json.loads()
Returns
Parsed JSON data
Throws
- json.JSONDecodeError — If response is not valid JSON
raise_for_statusView source
raise_for_status() -> None
Raise an HTTPError for bad responses.
Returns
Throws
- HTTPError — If response status indicates an error