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RequestKwargs

Structin requestsfastly-compute 0.1.3View source

Extends TypedDict.

Common keyword arguments for all request methods.

Fields

data

str | bytes | dict[str, Any] | NoneView source

json

AnyView source

params

dict[str, Any]View source

headers

dict[str, str]View source

fastly_backend

strView source

timeout

None | float | tuple[float, float]View source

fastly_timeout

TimeoutConfigView source
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