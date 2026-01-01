TimeoutConfig
Timeout configuration for Fastly backend requests.
Fastly supports three distinct timeout phases:
- connect_timeout: Time to establish the initial TCP connection
- firstbytetimeout: Time between sending request and receiving first response byte
- betweenbytestimeout: Maximum time between any two consecutive bytes in response
This provides much more granular control than the standard requests library, which only supports a single timeout or (connect, read) tuple.
Constructor
TimeoutConfig(connect: float = 30.0, first_byte: float = 60.0, between_bytes: float = 10.0)
Initialize timeout configuration.
Parameters
- connect: floatoptional =
30.0
Connection timeout in seconds (default: 30.0)
- first_byte: floatoptional =
60.0
First byte timeout in seconds (default: 60.0)
- between_bytes: floatoptional =
10.0
Between bytes timeout in seconds (default: 10.0)
Properties
connect_msintread-onlyView source
Connection timeout in milliseconds (for WIT API).
first_byte_msintread-onlyView source
First byte timeout in milliseconds (for WIT API).
between_bytes_msintread-onlyView source
Between bytes timeout in milliseconds (for WIT API).
connectfloatView source
first_bytefloatView source
between_bytesfloatView source
Methods
__repr__View source
__repr__() -> str
Return string representation of TimeoutConfig.
Returns
from_requests_timeoutstaticView source
Create TimeoutConfig from requests-compatible timeout parameter.
Parameters
- timeout: None | float | tuple[float, float]
Timeout specification in requests-compatible formats:
None: Use default timeouts
float: Single timeout applied to all phases
(connect, read): Tuple with separate connect and read timeouts
Returns
TimeoutConfig object with appropriate timeout values
Throws
- ValueError — If timeout format is invalid