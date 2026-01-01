MockHttpServer
Local HTTP server for backend testing.
This server can be used to mock external backends during testing. It supports both httpbin-style behavior and custom response patterns.
Constructor
MockHttpServer(host: str = '127.0.0.1', port: int = 0, responses: dict[str, dict[str, Any]] | None = None)
Initialize the test server.
Parameters
- host: stroptional =
'127.0.0.1'
The host interface to bind to (default: "127.0.0.1")
- port: intoptional =
0
The port to bind to (default: 0 for auto-assignment)
- responses: dict[str, dict[str, Any]] | Noneoptional =
None
Optional dict mapping paths to response configs. Each response config can contain...
"status"HTTP status code (default: 200)
"headers"Dict of HTTP headers
"body"Response body (dict will be JSON-encoded)
Example::{"/api/test": {"status": 200, "body": {"success": True}}}
Properties
base_urlstrread-onlyView source
Get the base URL of the running server.
Methods
__enter__View source
__enter__()
Context manager entry.
__exit__View source
__exit__(exc_type, exc_val, exc_tb)
Context manager exit.
Parameters
- exc_type: Any
- exc_val: Any
- exc_tb: Any
startView source
start() -> str
Start the test server.
Returns
str
The base URL of the started server (e.g., "http://127.0.0.1:12345")
stopView source
stop()
Stop the test server.