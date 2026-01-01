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MockHttpServer

Classin mock_http_serverfastly-compute 0.1.3View source

Local HTTP server for backend testing.

This server can be used to mock external backends during testing. It supports both httpbin-style behavior and custom response patterns.

Constructor

View source
MockHttpServer(host: str = '127.0.0.1', port: int = 0, responses: dict[str, dict[str, Any]] | None = None)

Initialize the test server.

Parameters

host: stroptional = '127.0.0.1'

The host interface to bind to (default: "127.0.0.1")

port: intoptional = 0

The port to bind to (default: 0 for auto-assignment)

responses: dict[str, dict[str, Any]] | Noneoptional = None

Optional dict mapping paths to response configs. Each response config can contain...

"status"

HTTP status code (default: 200)

"headers"

Dict of HTTP headers

"body"

Response body (dict will be JSON-encoded)

Example::

{"/api/test": {"status": 200, "body": {"success": True}}}

Properties

base_url

strread-onlyView source

Get the base URL of the running server.

Methods

__enter__

View source
__enter__()

Context manager entry.

__exit__

View source
__exit__(exc_type, exc_val, exc_tb)

Context manager exit.

Parameters

exc_type: Any
exc_val: Any
exc_tb: Any

start

View source
start() -> str

Start the test server.

Returns

str

The base URL of the started server (e.g., "http://127.0.0.1:12345")

stop

View source
stop()

Stop the test server.

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