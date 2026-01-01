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viceroy

Modulefastly-compute 0.1.3

fastly_compute::testing::viceroy

Testing utilities for Fastly Compute tests.

This module provides pytest fixtures and base classes for testing Fastly Compute services with viceroy.

To enable automatic viceroy output on test failures, add this to your conftest.py:

pytestplugins = ["fastlycompute.pytest_plugin"]

Classes

AutoViceroyTestBaseTest base class which tests against an ephemeral, generated WASM application.
ViceroyExceptionAn exception passed back from Viceroy-dwelling code
ViceroyReturnA function return value passed back from Viceroy-dwelling code
ViceroyServerRepresents a running viceroy server instance.
ViceroyTestBaseBase class for viceroy tests.

Functions

on_viceroyDecorator for making a method run on the testrunner's Viceroy server
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