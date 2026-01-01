AutoViceroyTestBase
Extends ViceroyTestBase.
Test base class which tests against an ephemeral, generated WASM application.
Whereas
ViceroyTestBase works against an on-disk WASM file, this
lets you put your WASM-side code next to your testrunner code through the
use of the
on_viceroy decorator, factoring away the build process,
the HTTP requests to Viceroy, and the serialization protocol used in those
requests.
Methods
ephemeral_wasmstaticView source
ephemeral_wasm()
Build an ad hoc WASM which performs the server-side half of the
The
viceroy_server fixture then actually runs what we emit.