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AutoViceroyTestBase

Classin viceroyfastly-compute 0.1.3View source

Extends ViceroyTestBase.

Test base class which tests against an ephemeral, generated WASM application.

Whereas ViceroyTestBase works against an on-disk WASM file, this lets you put your WASM-side code next to your testrunner code through the use of the on_viceroy decorator, factoring away the build process, the HTTP requests to Viceroy, and the serialization protocol used in those requests.

Methods

ephemeral_wasm

staticView source
ephemeral_wasm()

Build an ad hoc WASM which performs the server-side half of the

The viceroy_server fixture then actually runs what we emit.

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