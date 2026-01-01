  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Python
  6. fastly_compute
  7. utils

create_body_reader

Functionin utilsfastly-compute 0.1.3View source
create_body_reader(body: async_io.Pollable, chunk_size: int = 4096) -> BufferedReader

Create a file-like reader for streaming a Fastly HTTP body.

This function returns a BufferedReader that streams the body on-demand, avoiding the need to buffer the entire body in memory. The returned reader is compatible with the WSGI InputStream Protocol (PEP 3333).

The returned reader supports all standard file operations: read(), readline(), readlines(), and iteration. Note that seeking is not supported as the body is a forward-only stream.

Parameters

body: async_io.Pollable

Fastly HTTP body handle to read from

chunk_size: intoptional = 4096

Size of chunks to read at a time (default: 4096)

Returns

BufferedReader

A BufferedReader that streams the body content (WSGI compatible)

def handle(request, body):
    reader = create_body_reader(body)
    # Read entire body
    full_body = reader.read()
    # Or read line by line
    for line in reader:
        process(line)
Fastly
© Fastly 2026