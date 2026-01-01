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WsgiHttpIncoming

Classin wsgifastly-compute 0.1.3View source

Extends HttpIncoming.

HTTP request handler that serves WSGI applications.

This class provides a convenient base class for serving WSGI applications on Fastly Compute. Instantiate this, and pass in your application.

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from flask import Flask
from fastly_compute.wsgi import WsgiHttpIncoming


app = Flask(__name__)


@app.route("/hello")
def hello():
    return "Hello, World!"


HttpIncoming = WsgiHttpIncoming(app)

Constructor

View source
WsgiHttpIncoming(wsgi_app: Callable, handle_errors: bool = False, reuse_sandboxes_for_ms: int = 0)

Construct.

Parameters

wsgi_app: Callable

The WSGI app to which to delegate requests

handle_errors: booloptional = False

If True, log any raised exception and return a 500-status response.

reuse_sandboxes_for_ms: intoptional = 0

If non-0, keep the sandbox alive for this many milliseconds to potentially serve additional requests.

Methods

__call__

View source
__call__()

Return self to make the instance callable.

This method makes the instance callable, which is required by the WSGI specification. WSGI expects the application to be a callable that returns itself when invoked without arguments.

handle

View source
handle(request: http_req.Request, body: async_io.Pollable) -> None

Handle incoming HTTP requests by serving them through the WSGI app.

Parameters

request: http_req.Request
body: async_io.Pollable

Returns

None
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