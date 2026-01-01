serve_wsgi_request
serve_wsgi_request(req: http_req.Request, body: InputStream, app: Callable, handle_errors: bool = False) -> None
Serve a single WSGI request using the Fastly Compute API.
This function adapts between Fastly's WIT-based HTTP API and the WSGI specification, allowing any WSGI-compatible web framework to run on Fastly Compute.
Parameters
- req: http_req.Request
Fastly HTTP request object from WIT bindings
- body: InputStream
WSGI input stream containing the request body (PEP 3333 compliant)
- app: Callable
WSGI application callable
- handle_errors: booloptional =
False
If True, log exceptions and return 500; otherwise let the server or WSGI app handle them
Returns
None