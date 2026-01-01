Rust SDK reference
Complete API reference for the Fastly Compute Rust SDK, generated from the SDK source.
This reference is generated from the Rust SDK's own source, so it always describes the released version shown below. For task-based guidance, see the Compute developer guides.
Packages
fastly
Fastly Compute API
|fastly
|This Rustdoc page is a reference for how to use individual APIs from this SDK. For a guide-level introduction to using Compute with this SDK, see Rust on Compute at the Fastly Developer Hub.
log-fastly
Implementation of the `log` façade for Fastly Compute
|log_fastly
|Implementation of the
log logging façade for Fastly Compute.
fastly-shared
0.13.1Internal librarySource repositoryPackage page
Most applications don't use this library directly.
fastly-shared holds definitions shared across the Rust SDK, and is a dependency of it rather than something you add to your project. It is documented here because the SDK's own types link to it for the ones it re-exports.
Shared definitions for Fastly Compute
fastly-sys
0.13.1Internal librarySource repositoryPackage page
Most applications don't use this library directly.
fastly-sys holds definitions shared across the Rust SDK, and is a dependency of it rather than something you add to your project. It is documented here because the SDK's own types link to it for the ones it re-exports.
Fastly Compute ABI Bindings
|fastly_sys
|FFI bindings to the Fastly Compute ABI.