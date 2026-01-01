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Rust SDK reference

Complete API reference for the Fastly Compute Rust SDK, generated from the SDK source.

This reference is generated from the Rust SDK's own source, so it always describes the released version shown below. For task-based guidance, see the Compute developer guides.

Packages

fastly

0.13.1Source repositoryPackage page

Fastly Compute API

fastlyThis Rustdoc page is a reference for how to use individual APIs from this SDK. For a guide-level introduction to using Compute with this SDK, see Rust on Compute at the Fastly Developer Hub.

log-fastly

0.13.1Source repositoryPackage page

Implementation of the `log` façade for Fastly Compute

log_fastlyImplementation of the log logging façade for Fastly Compute.

fastly-shared

0.13.1Internal librarySource repositoryPackage page
Most applications don't use this library directly. fastly-shared holds definitions shared across the Rust SDK, and is a dependency of it rather than something you add to your project. It is documented here because the SDK's own types link to it for the ones it re-exports.

Shared definitions for Fastly Compute

fastly_shared

fastly-sys

0.13.1Internal librarySource repositoryPackage page
Most applications don't use this library directly. fastly-sys holds definitions shared across the Rust SDK, and is a dependency of it rather than something you add to your project. It is documented here because the SDK's own types link to it for the ones it re-exports.

Fastly Compute ABI Bindings

fastly_sysFFI bindings to the Fastly Compute ABI.
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