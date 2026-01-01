fastly
fastly
Rust SDK for Compute.
This Rustdoc page is a reference for how to use individual APIs from this SDK. For a guide-level introduction to using Compute with this SDK, see Rust on Compute at the Fastly Developer Hub.
Modules
|acl
|Compute ACLs.
|backend
|Backend server.
|cache
|Compute Cache APIs.
|compute_runtime
|Functions for interacting with the runtime of the Compute service.
|config_store
|Config Store for Compute.
|convert
|Convenient conversion traits.
|device_detection
|Device detection based on the User-Agent header.
|dictionary
|Dictionaries for Compute.
|erl
|Edge rate limiter and supporting functions.
|error
|Error-handling utilities.
|experimental
|Experimental Compute features.
|geo
|Geographic data for IP addresses.
|handle
|Low-level interfaces to the Compute APIs.
|http
|Compute HTTP interfaces.
|image_optimizer
|Interface to the Fastly Image Optimizer.
|kv_store
|Interface to the [Compute KV Store][blog].
|log
|Low-level interface to Fastly's [Real-Time Log Streaming][about] endpoints.
|mime
|[Media types][mdn] (also known as Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions or MIME types).
|secret_store
|Interface to the Compute Secret Store.
|security
|Interface to the Fastly security products.
|shielding
|Support for shielding for Compute services
Structs
|Body
|An HTTP body that can be read from, written to, or appended to another body.
|ConfigStore
|A Compute Config Store.
|DeleteBuilder
|A builder for KVStore deletes, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
|Dictionarydeprecated
|A Compute Dictionary.
|InsertBuilder
|A builder for KVStore insertions, supporting advanced configuration like
InsertMode, backgroundfetch, ifgeneration_match, metadata, ttl, and asynchronous execution.
|KVStore
|A [Compute KV Store][blog].
|ListBuilder
|A builder for KVStore key list operations, supporting advanced configuration like cursor, limit, prefix, and asynchronous execution.
|LookupBuilder
|A builder for KVStore lookups, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
|Request
|An HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.
|Response
|An HTTP response, including body, headers, and status code.
|SecretStore
|A Compute Secret Store.
Macros
|main
|Main function attribute for a Compute program.
|panic_with_status
|Send a response to the client with the given HTTP status code, and then panic.