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docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly

Rust SDK for Compute.

This Rustdoc page is a reference for how to use individual APIs from this SDK. For a guide-level introduction to using Compute with this SDK, see Rust on Compute at the Fastly Developer Hub.

Modules

aclCompute ACLs.
backendBackend server.
cacheCompute Cache APIs.
compute_runtimeFunctions for interacting with the runtime of the Compute service.
config_storeConfig Store for Compute.
convertConvenient conversion traits.
device_detectionDevice detection based on the User-Agent header.
dictionaryDictionaries for Compute.
erlEdge rate limiter and supporting functions.
errorError-handling utilities.
experimentalExperimental Compute features.
geoGeographic data for IP addresses.
handleLow-level interfaces to the Compute APIs.
httpCompute HTTP interfaces.
image_optimizerInterface to the Fastly Image Optimizer.
kv_storeInterface to the [Compute KV Store][blog].
logLow-level interface to Fastly's [Real-Time Log Streaming][about] endpoints.
mime[Media types][mdn] (also known as Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions or MIME types).
secret_storeInterface to the Compute Secret Store.
securityInterface to the Fastly security products.
shieldingSupport for shielding for Compute services

Structs

BodyAn HTTP body that can be read from, written to, or appended to another body.
ConfigStoreA Compute Config Store.
DeleteBuilderA builder for KVStore deletes, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
DictionarydeprecatedA Compute Dictionary.
InsertBuilderA builder for KVStore insertions, supporting advanced configuration like InsertMode, backgroundfetch, ifgeneration_match, metadata, ttl, and asynchronous execution.
KVStoreA [Compute KV Store][blog].
ListBuilderA builder for KVStore key list operations, supporting advanced configuration like cursor, limit, prefix, and asynchronous execution.
LookupBuilderA builder for KVStore lookups, supporting advanced features like asynchronous execution.
RequestAn HTTP request, including body, headers, method, and URL.
ResponseAn HTTP response, including body, headers, and status code.
SecretStoreA Compute Secret Store.

Macros

mainMain function attribute for a Compute program.
panic_with_statusSend a response to the client with the given HTTP status code, and then panic.
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