  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly

acl

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::acl

Compute ACLs.

Management

Management of ACLs is done via api.fastly.com. See ACLs in Compute.

One or more ACLs can be linked to a Compute service. Once linked, an ACL can be accessed from within a Compute application via its linked name.

Usage

The following example opens an ACL by its linked name and then performs a lookup within the ACL of the client's IP. Different responses are returned depending on the result of the lookup (allow or block):

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};


#[fastly::main]
fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> {
    let acl = fastly::Acl::open("my_acl").expect("can open acl");


    let ip = req.get_client_ip_addr().expect("request has an ip");


    let lookup = acl.try_lookup(ip)?;
    match lookup {
        Some(lookup_match) if lookup_match.is_allow() => {
            // IP is allowed.
            Ok(Response::from_body("allowed!"))
        }
        Some(_) => {
            // IP is not allowed.
            Ok(Response::from_status(403).with_body("blocked!"))
        }
        None => {
            // No prefixes matched the IP.
            Ok(Response::from_body("no match"))
        }
    }
}

Structs

AclA Compute ACL.
LookupMatchLookupMatch is the result of an ACL lookup which found a matching prefix.

Enums

LookupErrorErrors thrown on lookup failure.
MatchActionMatchAction represents an action associated with an ACL prefix.
OpenErrorErrors thrown when calling open.
Fastly
© Fastly 2026