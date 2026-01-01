Compute ACLs.

Management

Management of ACLs is done via api.fastly.com. See ACLs in Compute.

One or more ACLs can be linked to a Compute service. Once linked, an ACL can be accessed from within a Compute application via its linked name.

Usage

The following example opens an ACL by its linked name and then performs a lookup within the ACL of the client's IP. Different responses are returned depending on the result of the lookup (allow or block):