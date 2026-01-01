acl
fastly::acl
Compute ACLs.
Management
Management of ACLs is done via api.fastly.com. See ACLs in Compute.
One or more ACLs can be linked to a Compute service. Once linked, an ACL can be accessed from within a Compute application via its linked name.
Usage
The following example opens an ACL by its linked name and then performs a lookup within the ACL of the client's IP. Different responses are returned depending on the result of the lookup (allow or block):
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let acl = fastly::Acl::open("my_acl").expect("can open acl");
let ip = req.get_client_ip_addr().expect("request has an ip");
let lookup = acl.try_lookup(ip)?; match lookup { Some(lookup_match) if lookup_match.is_allow() => { // IP is allowed. Ok(Response::from_body("allowed!")) } Some(_) => { // IP is not allowed. Ok(Response::from_status(403).with_body("blocked!")) } None => { // No prefixes matched the IP. Ok(Response::from_body("no match")) } }}
Structs
|Acl
|A Compute ACL.
|LookupMatch
|LookupMatch is the result of an ACL lookup which found a matching prefix.
Enums
|LookupError
|Errors thrown on lookup failure.
|MatchAction
|MatchAction represents an action associated with an ACL prefix.
|OpenError
|Errors thrown when calling open.