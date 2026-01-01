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MatchAction

docs.rs
Enumin aclfastly 0.13.1View source
pub enum MatchAction {
    Allow,
    Block,
    Other(String),
}

MatchAction represents an action associated with an ACL prefix.

Variants

Allow

Allow prefix.

Block

Block prefix.

Other

Unexpected or new action.

0: String

Trait implementations

impl Debug for MatchAction

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Deserialize for MatchAction

deserialize

View source
fn deserialize<D>(de: D) -> Result<Self, D::Error>
where
    D: Deserializer<'de>,

Parameters

de: D

Returns

Result<Self, D::Error>

impl PartialEq for MatchAction

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &MatchAction) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &MatchAction

Returns

bool

impl Serialize for MatchAction

serialize

View source
fn serialize<__S>(&self, __serializer: __S) -> Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>
where
    __S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
__serializer: __S

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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