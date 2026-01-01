MatchAction
pub enum MatchAction { Allow, Block, Other(String),}
MatchAction represents an action associated with an ACL prefix.
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Debug for MatchAction
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Deserialize for MatchAction
deserializeView source
Parameters
- de: D
Returns
Result<Self, D::Error>
impl PartialEq for MatchAction
fn eq(&self, other: &MatchAction) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &MatchAction
Returns
bool
impl Serialize for MatchAction
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>