LookupMatch
pub struct LookupMatch { /* private fields */ }
LookupMatch is the result of an ACL lookup which found a matching prefix.
Methods
actionView source
Returns the associated prefix action.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
from_body_handleView source
Deserialize the given response body into a LookupMatch.
Parameters
- body_handle: R
Returns
is_allowView source
fn is_allow(&self) -> bool
Returns true if action is
Allow.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
bool
is_blockView source
fn is_block(&self) -> bool
Returns true if action is
Block.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
bool
is_otherView source
fn is_other(&self, other: String) -> bool
Returns true if action is
Other and matches the given value.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: String
Returns
bool
prefixView source
fn prefix(&self) -> &str
Returns the matching prefix.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
&str
Trait implementations
impl Debug for LookupMatch
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Deserialize for LookupMatch
deserializeView source
Parameters
- __deserializer: __D
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>
impl PartialEq for LookupMatch
fn eq(&self, other: &LookupMatch) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &LookupMatch
Returns
bool
impl Serialize for LookupMatch
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>