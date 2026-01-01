main
#[main]
Main function attribute for a Compute program.
Usage
This attribute should be applied to a
main function that takes a request and returns a
response or an error. For example:
use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(ds_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { Ok(ds_req.send("example_backend")?)}
You can apply
#[fastly::main] to any function that takes
Request as its sole argument, and
returns a
Result<Response, Error>.
More Information
This is a convenience to abstract over the common usage of
Request::from_client() and
Response::send_to_client() at the beginning and end of a program's
main() function. The
macro use above is equivalent to the following code:
12345678
use fastly::{Error, Request};
fn main() -> Result<(), Error> { let ds_req = Request::from_client(); let us_resp = ds_req.send("example_backend")?; us_resp.send_to_client(); Ok(())}