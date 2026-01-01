Main function attribute for a Compute program.

Usage

This attribute should be applied to a main function that takes a request and returns a response or an error. For example:

use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( ds_req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { Ok ( ds_req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

You can apply #[fastly::main] to any function that takes Request as its sole argument, and returns a Result<Response, Error> .

More Information

This is a convenience to abstract over the common usage of Request::from_client() and Response::send_to_client() at the beginning and end of a program's main() function. The macro use above is equivalent to the following code: