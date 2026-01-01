BackendCreationError
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pub enum BackendCreationError { ConnectTimeoutTooLarge(Duration), FirstByteTimeoutTooLarge(Duration), BetweenBytesTimeoutTooLarge(Duration), Disallowed, HostError(FastlyStatus), EncodingError(FromUtf8Error), NameTooLong(String), NameInUse, InvalidHealthcheckValue(String),}
Errors that can arise from attempting to create a dynamic backend.
Perhaps the most critical of these is
Disallowed, which will occur
if your service is not permitted to use dynamic backends.
Variants
Timeouts for backends must be less than 2^32 milliseconds, or about a month and a half.
0: std::time::Duration
Timeouts for backends must be less than 2^32 milliseconds, or about a month and a half.
0: std::time::Duration
Timeouts for backends must be less than 2^32 milliseconds, or about a month and a half.
0: std::time::Duration
This service is not allowed to create dynamic backends.
If you'd like to use dynamic backends, please contact your Fastly sales agent.
Something internal went wrong with the service at runtime; you may be able to do something to react to this information.
This value is identical to the values underlying
FastlyStatus.
0: fastly_shared::FastlyStatus
There was a problem converting the new name from the host into
something we could turn into a Rust
String.
Please check the prefix you provided, if you provided one, and make sure it's reasonable.
0: std::string::FromUtf8Error
Trait implementations
impl Clone for BackendCreationError
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> BackendCreationError
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for BackendCreationError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Display for BackendCreationError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Error for BackendCreationError
sourceView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl From<FastlyStatus> for BackendCreationError
fromView source
Parameters
- x: FastlyStatus
Returns
impl From<FromUtf8Error> for BackendCreationError
fromView source
Parameters
- source: std::string::FromUtf8Error
Returns
impl PartialEq for BackendCreationError
fn eq(&self, other: &BackendCreationError) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &BackendCreationError
Returns