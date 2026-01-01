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BackendCreationError

docs.rs
Enumin backendfastly 0.13.1View source
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pub enum BackendCreationError {
    ConnectTimeoutTooLarge(Duration),
    FirstByteTimeoutTooLarge(Duration),
    BetweenBytesTimeoutTooLarge(Duration),
    Disallowed,
    HostError(FastlyStatus),
    EncodingError(FromUtf8Error),
    NameTooLong(String),
    NameInUse,
    InvalidHealthcheckValue(String),
}

Errors that can arise from attempting to create a dynamic backend.

Perhaps the most critical of these is Disallowed, which will occur if your service is not permitted to use dynamic backends.

Variants

ConnectTimeoutTooLarge

Timeouts for backends must be less than 2^32 milliseconds, or about a month and a half.

0: std::time::Duration

FirstByteTimeoutTooLarge

Timeouts for backends must be less than 2^32 milliseconds, or about a month and a half.

0: std::time::Duration

BetweenBytesTimeoutTooLarge

Timeouts for backends must be less than 2^32 milliseconds, or about a month and a half.

0: std::time::Duration

Disallowed

This service is not allowed to create dynamic backends.

If you'd like to use dynamic backends, please contact your Fastly sales agent.

HostError

Something internal went wrong with the service at runtime; you may be able to do something to react to this information.

This value is identical to the values underlying FastlyStatus.

0: fastly_shared::FastlyStatus

EncodingError

There was a problem converting the new name from the host into something we could turn into a Rust String.

Please check the prefix you provided, if you provided one, and make sure it's reasonable.

0: std::string::FromUtf8Error

NameTooLong

The backend name provided was too long; please keep it to <255 characters.

0: String

NameInUse

The backend name is already in use.

InvalidHealthcheckValue

A healthcheck value has an invalid size/format.

0: String

Trait implementations

impl Clone for BackendCreationError

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> BackendCreationError

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

BackendCreationError

impl Debug for BackendCreationError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for BackendCreationError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, __formatter: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
__formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter

Returns

::core::fmt::Result

impl Error for BackendCreationError

source

View source
fn source(&self) -> Option<&(dyn Error + 'static)>

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

::core::option::Option<&(dyn Error + 'static)>

impl From<FastlyStatus> for BackendCreationError

from

View source
fn from(x: FastlyStatus) -> Self

Parameters

x: FastlyStatus

Returns

Self

impl From<FromUtf8Error> for BackendCreationError

from

View source
fn from(source: FromUtf8Error) -> Self

Parameters

source: std::string::FromUtf8Error

Returns

Self

impl PartialEq for BackendCreationError

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &BackendCreationError) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &BackendCreationError

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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