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BackendError

docs.rs
Enumin backendfastly 0.13.1View source
pub enum BackendError {
    EmptyName,
    TooLong,
    InvalidName,
}

Backend-related errors.

Variants

EmptyName

The backend name was empty.

TooLong

The backend name was too long.

InvalidName

The backend name contained invalid characters.

Trait implementations

impl Clone for BackendError

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> BackendError

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

BackendError

impl Debug for BackendError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for BackendError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, __formatter: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
__formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter

Returns

::core::fmt::Result

impl PartialEq for BackendError

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &BackendError) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &BackendError

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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