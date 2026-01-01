BackendError
pub enum BackendError { EmptyName, TooLong, InvalidName,}
Backend-related errors.
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Clone for BackendError
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> BackendError
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for BackendError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for BackendError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
::core::fmt::Result
impl PartialEq for BackendError
fn eq(&self, other: &BackendError) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &BackendError
Returns
bool