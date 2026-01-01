validate_backend
Validate that a string looks like an acceptable
Backend value.
Note that this is not meant to be a filter for things that could cause security issues, it is only meant to catch errors before the hostcalls do in order to yield friendlier error messages.
This function will return a
BackendError if an invalid name was given.
Backend names:
- cannot be empty
- cannot be longer than 255 characters
- cannot ASCII control characters such as
'\n'or
DELETE.
- cannot contain special Unicode characters
- should only contain visible ASCII characters or spaces
Parameters
- backend: &str
Returns
Result<(), BackendError>