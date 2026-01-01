A named backend.

This represents a backend associated with a service that we can send requests to, potentially caching the responses received.

Backends come in one of two flavors:

Static Backends : These backends are created using the Fastly UI or API, and are predefined by the user. Static backends have short names (see the precise naming rules in Backend::from_name ) that are usable across every session of a service.

: These backends are created using the Fastly UI or API, and are predefined by the user. Static backends have short names (see the precise naming rules in ) that are usable across every session of a service. Dynamic Backends: These backends are created programmatically using the Backend::builder API. They are defined at runtime, and may or may not be shared across sessions depending on how they are configured.

To use a backend, pass it to the crate::Request::send method. Alternatively, the following values can be automatically coerced into a backend for you, without the need to explicitly create a Backend object, although they may all induce panics:

Any string type ( &str , String , or &String ) will be automatically turned into the static backend of the same name.

Using Static Backends

As stated at the top level, the following snippet is a minimal program that resends a request to a static backend named "example_backend":

use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( ds_req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { Ok ( ds_req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) }

A safer alternative to this example would be the following:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 use fastly :: { Backend , Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( ds_req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { match Backend :: from_name ( "example_backend" ) { Ok ( backend ) => Ok ( ds_req . send ( backend ) ? ) , Err ( _ ) => { unimplemented! ( ) } } }

as this version allows you to handle backend errors more cleanly.

Validating Support for Dynamic Backends

Since dynamic backends are only enabled for some services, it may be particularly useful to ensure that dynamic backends are supported in your Compute service. The easiest way to do so is to try to create a dynamic backend, and then explicitly check for the crate::backend::BackendCreationError::Disallowed code, as follows: