Backend
pub struct Backend { /* private fields */ }
A named backend.
This represents a backend associated with a service that we can send requests to, potentially caching the responses received.
Backends come in one of two flavors:
- Static Backends: These backends are created using the Fastly UI or API,
and are predefined by the user. Static backends have short names (see the
precise naming rules in
Backend::from_name) that are usable across every session of a service.
- Dynamic Backends: These backends are created programmatically using the
Backend::builderAPI. They are defined at runtime, and may or may not be shared across sessions depending on how they are configured.
To use a backend, pass it to the
crate::Request::send method. Alternatively, the following
values can be automatically coerced into a backend for you, without the need to explicitly
create a
Backend object, although they may all induce panics:
- Any string type (
&str,
String, or
&String) will be automatically turned into the static backend of the same name.
Using Static Backends
As stated at the top level, the following snippet is a minimal program that resends a request to a static backend named "example_backend":
use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(ds_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { Ok(ds_req.send("example_backend")?)}
A safer alternative to this example would be the following:
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use fastly::{Backend, Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(ds_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { match Backend::from_name("example_backend") { Ok(backend) => Ok(ds_req.send(backend)?), Err(_) => { // custom backend failure response unimplemented!() } }}
as this version allows you to handle backend errors more cleanly.
Validating Support for Dynamic Backends
Since dynamic backends are only enabled for some services, it may be particularly
useful to ensure that dynamic backends are supported in your Compute service.
The easiest way to do so is to try to create a dynamic backend, and then explicitly
check for the
crate::backend::BackendCreationError::Disallowed code, as follows:
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use fastly::{Backend, Error, Request, Response};use fastly::backend::BackendCreationError;
#[fastly::main]fn main(ds_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { match Backend::builder("custom_backend", "example.org:993").finish() { Ok(backend) => Ok(ds_req.send(backend)?), Err(BackendCreationError::Disallowed) => { // custom code ofr handling when dynamic backends aren't supported unimplemented!() } Err(err) => { // more specific logging/handling for backend misconfigurations unimplemented!() } }}
Methods
builderView source
Create a new dynamic backend builder.
The arguments are the name of the new backend to use, along with a string describing the backend host. The latter can be of the form:
"<ip address>"
"<hostname>"
"<ip address>:<port>"
"<hostname>:<port>"
The name can be whatever you would like, as long as it does not match the name of any of the static service backends nor match any other dynamic backends built during this session. (Names can overlap between different sessions of the same service -- they will be treated as completely separate entities and will not be pooled -- but you cannot, for example, declare a dynamic backend named "dynamic-backend" twice in the same session.)
The builder will start with default values for all other possible fields for the
backend, which can be overridden using the other methods provided. Call
finish() to complete the construction of the dynamic backend.
Dynamic backends must be enabled for this Compute service. You can determine
whether or not dynamic backends have been allowed for the current service by
using this builder, and then checking for the
BackendCreationError::Disallowed
error result. This error only arises when attempting to use dynamic backends
with a service that has not had dynamic backends enabled, or dynamic backends
have been administratively prohibited for the node in response to an ongoing
incident.
Parameters
Returns
existsView source
fn exists(&self) -> bool
Returns true if a backend with this name exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
from_nameView source
Get a backend by its name.
This function will return a
BackendError if an invalid name was given.
Backend names:
- cannot be empty
- cannot be longer than 255 characters
- cannot ASCII control characters such as
'\n'or
DELETE.
- cannot contain special Unicode characters
- should only contain visible ASCII characters or spaces
Future versions of this function may return an error if your service does not have a backend with this name.
Parameters
- s: &str
Returns
get_between_bytes_timeoutView source
Returns the "between bytes" timeout for this backend.
This timeout applies between any two bytes we receive across the wire.
Use
BackendBuilder::between_bytes_timeout
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_connect_timeoutView source
Returns the connection timeout for this backend.
Use
BackendBuilder::connect_timeout
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_first_byte_timeoutView source
Returns the "first byte" timeout for this backend.
This timeout applies between the time of connection and the time we get the first byte back.
Use
BackendBuilder::first_byte_timeout
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_hostView source
fn get_host(&self) -> String
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_host_overrideView source
Returns the host header override when contacting this backend.
This method returns
None if no host header override is configured for this backend.
This is used to change the
Host header sent to the backend. For more information, see
the Fastly documentation on host overrides here:
https://docs.fastly.com/en/guides/specifying-an-override-host
Use
BackendBuilder::override_host
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_http_keepalive_timeView source
Returns the time to hold onto an idle HTTP keepalive connection after it was last used before closing it.
Use
BackendBuilder::http_keepalive_time
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_portView source
fn get_port(&self) -> u16
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_ssl_max_versionView source
Returns the maximum TLS version for connecting to the backend.
This method returns
None if SSL/TLS is not enabled for this backend.
Use
BackendBuilder::set_max_tls_version
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_ssl_min_versionView source
Returns the minimum TLS version for connecting to the backend.
This method returns
None if SSL/TLS is not enabled for this backend.
Use
BackendBuilder::set_min_tls_version
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tcp_keepalive_enableView source
fn get_tcp_keepalive_enable(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if TCP keepalives have been enabled for this backend.
Use
BackendBuilder::tcp_keepalive_enable
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tcp_keepalive_intervalView source
Returns the time to wait in between sending each TCP keepalive probe to this backend.
Use
BackendBuilder::tcp_keepalive_interval_secs
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tcp_keepalive_probesView source
fn get_tcp_keepalive_probes(&self) -> u32
Returns the time to wait after the last data was sent before starting to send TCP keepalive probes to this backend.
Use
BackendBuilder::tcp_keepalive_probes
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_tcp_keepalive_timeView source
Returns the time to wait after the last data was sent before starting to send TCP keepalive probes to this backend.
Use
BackendBuilder::tcp_keepalive_time_secs
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
healthcheck_builderView source
Create a new health check builder for a dynamic backend.
The argument is a string describing the backend host on which to check health checks on. This can be of the form:
"<ip address>"
"<hostname>"
"<ip address>:<port>"
"<hostname>:<port>"
The builder will start with default values for all other possible fields for the
health check, which can be overridden using the other methods provided. Use
BackendBuilder::healthcheck to add the health check to a specific Dynamic Backend
and call
BackendBuilder::finish() to complete the construction of the dynamic backend.
Values for health checks have strict limits to prevent ill-use. If you create a health
check with a value that breaks these limits,
finish() will error with a
BackendCreationError:InvalidHealthcheckValues
Parameters
- host: impl ToString
Returns
into_stringView source
fn into_string(self) -> String
Turn the backend into its name as a string.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
is_dynamicView source
fn is_dynamic(&self) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_sslView source
fn is_ssl(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if SSL/TLS is used to connect to the backend.
Use
BackendBuilder::enable_ssl or
BackendBuilder::disable_ssl
to set this for a dynamic backend.
Panics
If the
name() of this backend does not match any of the backends associated
with this service, this function will panic. Use
exists() to explicitly
check that this backend exists.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
nameView source
fn name(&self) -> &str
Get the name of this backend.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
Trait implementations
impl BackendExt for Backend
is_healthyView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Clone for Backend
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Backend
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Backend
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Display for Backend
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut std::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl FromStr for Backend
from_strView source
Parameters
- s: &str
Returns
impl Hash for Backend
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl Ord for Backend
cmpView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &Backend
Returns
impl PartialEq for Backend
fn eq(&self, other: &Backend) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &Backend
Returns