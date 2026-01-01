Create a new dynamic backend builder.

The arguments are the name of the new backend to use, along with a string describing the backend host. The latter can be of the form:

"<ip address>"

"<hostname>"

"<ip address>:<port>"

"<hostname>:<port>"

The name can be whatever you would like, as long as it does not match the name of any of the static service backends nor match any other dynamic backends built during this session. (Names can overlap between different sessions of the same service -- they will be treated as completely separate entities and will not be pooled -- but you cannot, for example, declare a dynamic backend named "dynamic-backend" twice in the same session.)

The builder will start with default values for all other possible fields for the backend, which can be overridden using the other methods provided. Call finish() to complete the construction of the dynamic backend.