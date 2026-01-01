BackendBuilder
pub struct BackendBuilder { /* private fields */ }
A builder structure for generating a dynamic backend.
This structure can be constructed using either
Backend::builder() or its
own
new() method, and will generate a new backend for use by the program after
consuming the
BackendBuilder with
finish().
Methods
between_bytes_timeoutView source
Set a timeout that applies any two bytes of the body. Defaults to 10,000ms (10s).
Parameters
- self: Self
- timeout: Duration
Returns
ca_certificateView source
Set the CA certificate to use when checking the validity of the backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
If ca_certificate is not provided (default), the backends's certificate is validated using a set of public root CAs.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: impl ToString
Returns
check_certificateView source
Define the hostname that the server certificate should declare, and turn on validation during backend connections. You should enable this if you are using SSL/TLS, and setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
If check_certificate is not provided (default), the server certificate's hostname may have any value.
Parameters
- self: Self
- hostname: impl ToString
Returns
connect_timeoutView source
Set the connection timeout for this backend. Defaults to 1,000ms (1s).
Parameters
- self: Self
- timeout: Duration
Returns
disable_sslView source
fn disable_ssl(self) -> Self
Disable SSL/TLS for this backend.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
enable_poolingView source
fn enable_pooling(self, value: bool) -> Self
Determine whether or not connections to the same backend should be pooled across different sessions.
Fastly considers two backends "the same" if they're registered with the same name and the exact same settings. In those cases, when pooling is enabled, if Session 1 opens a connection to this backend it will be left open, and can be re-used by Session 2. This can help improve backend latency, by removing the need for the initial network / TLS handshake(s).
By default, pooling is enabled for dynamic backends.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: bool
Returns
enable_sslView source
fn enable_ssl(self) -> Self
Use SSL/TLS to connect to the backend.
When using SSL/TLS, Fastly checks the validity of the backend's certificate, and fails the connection if the certificate is invalid. This check is not optional: an invalid certificate will cause the backend connection to fail (but read on).
By default, the validity check does not require that the certificate hostname matches the hostname of your request. You can use check_certificate to request a check of the certificate hostname.
By default, certificate validity uses a set of public certificate authorities. You can specify an alternative CA using ca_certificate.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
finishView source
Attempt to register this backend with runtime, returning the backend for use like any other backends.
In the case that this function returns
BackendCreationError::NameInUse,
users can use
Backend::from_str as per normal to create a reference to
that version. (That being said, you should be careful to only use this
capability in situations in which you are 100% sure that this name will
always lead to the same place.)
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
first_byte_timeoutView source
Set a timeout that applies between the time of sending a request and the time the HTTP headers are fully received. Defaults to 15,000ms (15s).
The name is, admittedly, confusing; it notionally refers to "first byte of the HTTP body", though of course not all responses have bodies.
Parameters
- self: Self
- timeout: Duration
Returns
healthcheckView source
Experimental: Add a healthcheck created from
HealthcheckBuilder to the current dynamic backend.
Note that this feature is experimental, and may be removed or changed without a SemVer breaking change. This feature is not available to all customers / on all services. If you are interested in trying this feature, please contact your Fastly representative.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: crate::experimental::dynamic_backend_healthchecks::HealthcheckBuilder
Returns
http_keepalive_timeView source
Configure up to how long to allow HTTP keepalive connections to remain idle in the connection pool.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: Duration
Returns
max_connectionsView source
fn max_connections(self, value: u32) -> Self
Configure how many connections to allow in the connection pool for this backend.
0 is treated as unlimited. The default is
200.
Note that this limit is best determined experimentally, since the total number of connections to the backend will depend on POP sizes, HTTP keepalive limits, and the traffic patterns for individual POPs.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: u32
Returns
max_lifetimeView source
Configure an upper bound for how long a pooled HTTP keepalive connection is allowed to have been open before we stop trying to reuse it.
Duration::ZERO is treated as unlimited. The default is Duration::ZERO.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: Duration
Returns
max_useView source
fn max_use(self, value: u32) -> Self
Configure how many times an HTTP keepalive connection can be reused in a connection pool.
0 is treated as unlimited. The default is
0.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: u32
Returns
newView source
Create a new dynamic backend builder.
The arguments are the name of the new backend to use, along with a string describing the backend host. The latter can be of the form:
"<ip address>"
"<hostname>"
"<ip address>:<port>"
"<hostname>:<port>"
The name can be whatever you would like, as long as it does not match the name of any of the static service backends nor match any other dynamic backends built during this session. (Names can overlap between different sessions of the same service -- they will be treated as completely separate entities and will not be pooled -- but you cannot, for example, declare a dynamic backend named "dynamic-backend" twice in the same session.)
The builder will start with default values for all other possible fields for the
backend, which can be overridden using the other methods provided. Call
finish() to complete the construction of the dynamic backend.
Dynamic backends must be enabled for this Compute service. You can determine
whether or not dynamic backends have been allowed for the current service by
using this builder, and then checking for the
BackendCreationError::Disallowed
error result. This error only arises when attempting to use dynamic backends
with a service that has not had dynamic backends enabled, or dynamic backends
have been administratively prohibited for the node in response to an ongoing
incident.
Parameters
Returns
override_hostView source
Set a host header override when contacting this backend.
This will force the value of the "Host" header to the given string when sending out the origin request. If this is not set and no header already exists, the "Host" header will default to this builder's target.
For more information, see the Fastly documentation on override hosts here: https://docs.fastly.com/en/guides/specifying-an-override-host
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToString
Returns
prefer_ipv6View source
fn prefer_ipv6(self, value: bool) -> Self
Configure whether to prefer trying IPv6 connections first before IPv4 when a hostname has both A and AAAA records.
This defaults to
true.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: bool
Returns
provide_client_certificateView source
Provide the given client certificate to the server as part of the SSL handshake.
Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect. Both
the certificate and the key to use should be in standard PEM format;
providing the information in another format will lead to an error. We
suggest that (at least the) key should be held in something like the
Fastly secret store for security, with the handle passed to this function
without unpacking it via
Secret::plaintext; the certificate can
be held in a less secure medium.
(If it is absolutely necessary to get the key from another source, we
suggest the use of
Secret::from_bytes).
Parameters
Returns
set_max_tls_versionView source
Set the maximum TLS version for connecting to the backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- self: Self
- maximum: SslVersion
Returns
set_min_tls_versionView source
Set the minimum TLS version for connecting to the backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- self: Self
- minimum: SslVersion
Returns
sni_hostnameView source
Set the SNI hostname for the backend connection. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: impl ToString
Returns
tcp_keepalive_enableView source
fn tcp_keepalive_enable(self, value: bool) -> Self
Configure whether or not to use TCP keepalive on the connection to the backend.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: bool
Returns
tcp_keepalive_interval_secsView source
Configure how long to wait in between each TCP keepalive probe sent to the backend.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: NonZeroU32
Returns
tcp_keepalive_probesView source
Configure up to how many TCP keepalive probes to send to the backend before the connection is considered dead.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: NonZeroU32
Returns
tcp_keepalive_time_secsView source
Configure how long to wait after the last sent data over the TCP connection before starting to send TCP keepalive probes.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: NonZeroU32
Returns
tls_ciphersView source
Set the acceptable cipher suites to use for TLS 1.0 - 1.2 connections. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: impl ToString
Returns
Trait implementations
impl GrpcBackend for BackendBuilder
for_grpcView source
fn for_grpc(self, value: bool) -> Self
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: bool
Returns