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BackendBuilder

docs.rs
Structin backendfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct BackendBuilder { /* private fields */ }

A builder structure for generating a dynamic backend.

This structure can be constructed using either Backend::builder() or its own new() method, and will generate a new backend for use by the program after consuming the BackendBuilder with finish().

Methods

between_bytes_timeout

View source
fn between_bytes_timeout(self, timeout: Duration) -> Self

Set a timeout that applies any two bytes of the body. Defaults to 10,000ms (10s).

Parameters

self: Self
timeout: Duration

Returns

Self

ca_certificate

View source
fn ca_certificate(self, value: impl ToString) -> Self

Set the CA certificate to use when checking the validity of the backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.

If ca_certificate is not provided (default), the backends's certificate is validated using a set of public root CAs.

Parameters

self: Self
value: impl ToString

Returns

Self

check_certificate

View source
fn check_certificate(self, hostname: impl ToString) -> Self

Define the hostname that the server certificate should declare, and turn on validation during backend connections. You should enable this if you are using SSL/TLS, and setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.

If check_certificate is not provided (default), the server certificate's hostname may have any value.

Parameters

self: Self
hostname: impl ToString

Returns

Self

connect_timeout

View source
fn connect_timeout(self, timeout: Duration) -> Self

Set the connection timeout for this backend. Defaults to 1,000ms (1s).

Parameters

self: Self
timeout: Duration

Returns

Self

disable_ssl

View source
fn disable_ssl(self) -> Self

Disable SSL/TLS for this backend.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Self

enable_pooling

View source
fn enable_pooling(self, value: bool) -> Self

Determine whether or not connections to the same backend should be pooled across different sessions.

Fastly considers two backends "the same" if they're registered with the same name and the exact same settings. In those cases, when pooling is enabled, if Session 1 opens a connection to this backend it will be left open, and can be re-used by Session 2. This can help improve backend latency, by removing the need for the initial network / TLS handshake(s).

By default, pooling is enabled for dynamic backends.

Parameters

self: Self
value: bool

Returns

Self

enable_ssl

View source
fn enable_ssl(self) -> Self

Use SSL/TLS to connect to the backend.

When using SSL/TLS, Fastly checks the validity of the backend's certificate, and fails the connection if the certificate is invalid. This check is not optional: an invalid certificate will cause the backend connection to fail (but read on).

By default, the validity check does not require that the certificate hostname matches the hostname of your request. You can use check_certificate to request a check of the certificate hostname.

By default, certificate validity uses a set of public certificate authorities. You can specify an alternative CA using ca_certificate.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Self

finish

View source
fn finish(self) -> Result<Backend, BackendCreationError>

Attempt to register this backend with runtime, returning the backend for use like any other backends.

In the case that this function returns BackendCreationError::NameInUse, users can use Backend::from_str as per normal to create a reference to that version. (That being said, you should be careful to only use this capability in situations in which you are 100% sure that this name will always lead to the same place.)

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Result<Backend, BackendCreationError>

first_byte_timeout

View source
fn first_byte_timeout(self, timeout: Duration) -> Self

Set a timeout that applies between the time of sending a request and the time the HTTP headers are fully received. Defaults to 15,000ms (15s).

The name is, admittedly, confusing; it notionally refers to "first byte of the HTTP body", though of course not all responses have bodies.

Parameters

self: Self
timeout: Duration

Returns

Self

healthcheck

View source
fn healthcheck(self, value: HealthcheckBuilder) -> Self

Experimental: Add a healthcheck created from HealthcheckBuilder to the current dynamic backend.

Note that this feature is experimental, and may be removed or changed without a SemVer breaking change. This feature is not available to all customers / on all services. If you are interested in trying this feature, please contact your Fastly representative.

Parameters

self: Self
value: crate::experimental::dynamic_backend_healthchecks::HealthcheckBuilder

Returns

Self

http_keepalive_time

View source
fn http_keepalive_time(self, value: Duration) -> Self

Configure up to how long to allow HTTP keepalive connections to remain idle in the connection pool.

Parameters

self: Self
value: Duration

Returns

Self

max_connections

View source
fn max_connections(self, value: u32) -> Self

Configure how many connections to allow in the connection pool for this backend.

0 is treated as unlimited. The default is 200.

Note that this limit is best determined experimentally, since the total number of connections to the backend will depend on POP sizes, HTTP keepalive limits, and the traffic patterns for individual POPs.

Parameters

self: Self
value: u32

Returns

Self

max_lifetime

View source
fn max_lifetime(self, value: Duration) -> Self

Configure an upper bound for how long a pooled HTTP keepalive connection is allowed to have been open before we stop trying to reuse it.

Duration::ZERO is treated as unlimited. The default is Duration::ZERO.

Parameters

self: Self
value: Duration

Returns

Self

max_use

View source
fn max_use(self, value: u32) -> Self

Configure how many times an HTTP keepalive connection can be reused in a connection pool.

0 is treated as unlimited. The default is 0.

Parameters

self: Self
value: u32

Returns

Self

new

View source
fn new(name: impl ToString, target: impl ToString) -> Self

Create a new dynamic backend builder.

The arguments are the name of the new backend to use, along with a string describing the backend host. The latter can be of the form:

  • "<ip address>"
  • "<hostname>"
  • "<ip address>:<port>"
  • "<hostname>:<port>"

The name can be whatever you would like, as long as it does not match the name of any of the static service backends nor match any other dynamic backends built during this session. (Names can overlap between different sessions of the same service -- they will be treated as completely separate entities and will not be pooled -- but you cannot, for example, declare a dynamic backend named "dynamic-backend" twice in the same session.)

The builder will start with default values for all other possible fields for the backend, which can be overridden using the other methods provided. Call finish() to complete the construction of the dynamic backend.

Dynamic backends must be enabled for this Compute service. You can determine whether or not dynamic backends have been allowed for the current service by using this builder, and then checking for the BackendCreationError::Disallowed error result. This error only arises when attempting to use dynamic backends with a service that has not had dynamic backends enabled, or dynamic backends have been administratively prohibited for the node in response to an ongoing incident.

Parameters

name: impl ToString
target: impl ToString

Returns

Self

override_host

View source
fn override_host(self, name: impl ToString) -> Self

Set a host header override when contacting this backend.

This will force the value of the "Host" header to the given string when sending out the origin request. If this is not set and no header already exists, the "Host" header will default to this builder's target.

For more information, see the Fastly documentation on override hosts here: https://docs.fastly.com/en/guides/specifying-an-override-host

Parameters

self: Self
name: impl ToString

Returns

Self

prefer_ipv6

View source
fn prefer_ipv6(self, value: bool) -> Self

Configure whether to prefer trying IPv6 connections first before IPv4 when a hostname has both A and AAAA records.

This defaults to true.

Parameters

self: Self
value: bool

Returns

Self

provide_client_certificate

View source
fn provide_client_certificate(self, pem_certificate: impl ToString, pem_key: Secret) -> Self

Provide the given client certificate to the server as part of the SSL handshake. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect. Both the certificate and the key to use should be in standard PEM format; providing the information in another format will lead to an error. We suggest that (at least the) key should be held in something like the Fastly secret store for security, with the handle passed to this function without unpacking it via Secret::plaintext; the certificate can be held in a less secure medium.

(If it is absolutely necessary to get the key from another source, we suggest the use of Secret::from_bytes).

Parameters

self: Self
pem_certificate: impl ToString
pem_key: Secret

Returns

Self

set_max_tls_version

View source
fn set_max_tls_version(self, maximum: SslVersion) -> Self

Set the maximum TLS version for connecting to the backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.

Parameters

self: Self
maximum: SslVersion

Returns

Self

set_min_tls_version

View source
fn set_min_tls_version(self, minimum: SslVersion) -> Self

Set the minimum TLS version for connecting to the backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.

Parameters

self: Self
minimum: SslVersion

Returns

Self

sni_hostname

View source
fn sni_hostname(self, value: impl ToString) -> Self

Set the SNI hostname for the backend connection. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.

Parameters

self: Self
value: impl ToString

Returns

Self

tcp_keepalive_enable

View source
fn tcp_keepalive_enable(self, value: bool) -> Self

Configure whether or not to use TCP keepalive on the connection to the backend.

Parameters

self: Self
value: bool

Returns

Self

tcp_keepalive_interval_secs

View source
fn tcp_keepalive_interval_secs(self, value: NonZeroU32) -> Self

Configure how long to wait in between each TCP keepalive probe sent to the backend.

Parameters

self: Self
value: NonZeroU32

Returns

Self

tcp_keepalive_probes

View source
fn tcp_keepalive_probes(self, value: NonZeroU32) -> Self

Configure up to how many TCP keepalive probes to send to the backend before the connection is considered dead.

Parameters

self: Self
value: NonZeroU32

Returns

Self

tcp_keepalive_time_secs

View source
fn tcp_keepalive_time_secs(self, value: NonZeroU32) -> Self

Configure how long to wait after the last sent data over the TCP connection before starting to send TCP keepalive probes.

Parameters

self: Self
value: NonZeroU32

Returns

Self

tls_ciphers

View source
fn tls_ciphers(self, value: impl ToString) -> Self

Set the acceptable cipher suites to use for TLS 1.0 - 1.2 connections. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.

Parameters

self: Self
value: impl ToString

Returns

Self

Trait implementations

impl GrpcBackend for BackendBuilder

for_grpc

View source
fn for_grpc(self, value: bool) -> Self

Parameters

self: Self
value: bool

Returns

Self

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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