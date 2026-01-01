Compute Cache APIs.

Compute exposes multiple interfaces to the platform's cache:

Read-through HTTP caching

Request::send() offers read-through caching for HTTP requests. The HTTP response received from the backend will be cached and reused for subsequent requests if it meets cacheability requirements. The behavior of this automatic caching can be tuned via methods like Request::set_ttl() and Request::set_pass() .

This interface provides the full benefits of Fastly's purging, request collapsing, and revalidation capabilities, and is recommended for most users who need to cache HTTP responses.

Simple Cache API

The simple module contains a non-durable key-value API backed by the same cache platform as the Core Cache API, intended to be more accessible for use cases that do not require the full flexibility of that API.

Core Cache API