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cache

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::cache

Compute Cache APIs.

Compute exposes multiple interfaces to the platform's cache:

Read-through HTTP caching

Request::send() offers read-through caching for HTTP requests. The HTTP response received from the backend will be cached and reused for subsequent requests if it meets cacheability requirements. The behavior of this automatic caching can be tuned via methods like Request::set_ttl() and Request::set_pass().

This interface provides the full benefits of Fastly's purging, request collapsing, and revalidation capabilities, and is recommended for most users who need to cache HTTP responses.

Simple Cache API

The simple module contains a non-durable key-value API backed by the same cache platform as the Core Cache API, intended to be more accessible for use cases that do not require the full flexibility of that API.

Core Cache API

The core module exposes the Compute Core Cache API, the same set of primitive operations used to build Fastly services. The Core Cache API puts the highest level of power in the hands of the user, but requires manual serialization of cache contents and explicit handling of request collapsing and revalidation control flow.

Modules

coreThe Compute Core Cache API.
simpleThe Compute Simple Cache API.
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