core
fastly::cache::core
The Compute Core Cache API.
This API exposes the primitive operations required to implement high-performance cache applications with advanced features such as request collapsing, streaming miss, revalidation, and surrogate key purging.
While this API contains affordances for some HTTP caching concepts such as
Vary headers and
stale-while-revalidate, this API is not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future
SDK releases will add a more customizable HTTP Cache API with support for customizable
read-through caching, freshness lifetime inference, conditional request evaluation, automatic
revalidation, and more.
Cached items in this API consist of:
A cache key: up to 4KiB of arbitrary bytes that identify a cached item. The cache key may not uniquely identify an item; headers can be used to augment the key when multiple items are associated with the same key. See
LookupBuilder::header()for more details.
General metadata, such as expiry data (item age, when to expire, and surrogate keys for purging).
User-controlled metadata: arbitrary bytes stored alongside the cached item contents that can be updated when revalidating the cached item.
The object itself: arbitrary bytes read via
Bodyand written via
StreamingBody.
In the simplest cases, the top-level
insert() and
lookup() functions are used for
one-off operations on a cached item, and are appropriate when request collapsing and
revalidation capabilities are not required.
The API also supports more complex uses via
Transaction, which can collapse concurrent
lookups to the same item, including coordinating revalidation. See the
Transaction
documentation for more details.
Structs
|Found
|A cached item returned by a lookup.
|InsertBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional insertion.
|LookupBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional lookup.
|PendingTransaction
|A cache transaction suspended between lookup and response.
|Replace
|An in-progress Replace operation.
|ReplaceBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional replace.
|Transaction
|A cache transaction initiated by
Transaction::lookup().
|TransactionInsertBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache insertion.
|TransactionLookupBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a transactional lookup.
|TransactionUpdateBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache update.
Enums
|CacheError
|Errors arising from cache operations.
|ReplaceStrategy
|Strategy to use to replace the existing object
Type aliases
|CacheKey
|A cache key consists of up to 4KiB of arbitrary bytes.
Functions
|insert
|Returns an
InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.
|lookup
|Returns a
LookupBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache lookup.
|replace
|Returns a
ReplaceBuilder that will perform a transactional cache replacement.