Returns an InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.

The required max_age argument is the maximal "time to live" for the cache item: the time for which the item will be considered fresh, starting from the start of its history. (The start of history defaults to "now" unless initial_age is provided.) All other insertion arguments are optional, and may be set using the returned builder.

let contents = b"my cached object" ; let mut writer = insert ( CacheKey :: from_static ( b"my_key" ) , Duration :: from_secs ( 3600 ) ) . surrogate_keys ( [ "my_key" ] ) . known_length ( contents . len ( ) as u64 ) . execute ( ) ? ; writer . write_all ( contents ) ? ; writer . finish ( ) ? ;

Relationship with Transaction::lookup()

Like lookup() , insert() may race with concurrent lookups or insertions, and will unconditionally overwrite existing cached items rather than allowing for revalidation of an existing object.