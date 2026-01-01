insert
Returns an
InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.
The required
max_age argument is the maximal "time to live" for the cache item:
the time for which the item will be considered fresh, starting from the start of its history.
(The start of history defaults to "now" unless initial_age is provided.)
All other insertion arguments are optional, and may be set using the returned builder.
let contents = b"my cached object";let mut writer = insert(CacheKey::from_static(b"my_key"), Duration::from_secs(3600)) .surrogate_keys(["my_key"]) .known_length(contents.len() as u64) .execute()?;writer.write_all(contents)?;writer.finish()?;
Relationship with
Transaction::lookup()
Like
lookup(),
insert() may race with concurrent lookups or insertions, and will
unconditionally overwrite existing cached items rather than allowing for revalidation of an
existing object.
The transactional equivalent of this function is
Transaction::insert(), which may only be
called following a transactional lookup when
Transaction::must_insert_or_update() returns
true.
Parameters
Returns