replace
Returns a
ReplaceBuilder that will perform a transactional cache replacement.
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let current = replace(CacheKey::from_static(b"my_key")).begin()?;
let contents = if let Some(found) = current.existing_object() { todo!("create replacement object from existing")} else { b"my cached object"};
let mut writer = current .surrogate_keys(["my_key"]) .known_length(contents.len() as u64) .execute(Duration::from_secs(3600))?;writer.write_all(contents)?;writer.finish()?;
A cache replacement has two phases. In the first phase following
ReplaceBuilder::begin()
you have access to an existing object, if one exists, including its metadata. In the second
phase following
Replace::execute() you write the replacement object. You may use the
existing object from the first phase to determine the metadata arguments for the replacement
object.
The
ReplaceStrategy chosen controls whether one replace will wait for another and whether
or not a lookup request needs to wait for a the replace to start writing the replacement
object.
When replacing an object the request headers used to lookup an existing object provided by
ReplaceBuilder::header() or
ReplaceBuilder::header_values() should match the request
headers used to write the replacement object provided by
Replace::header() or
Replace::header_values(). Additionally if you use a lookup or insert to create an object
then later replace it the
Replace::vary_by() should match. If the header or vary values
are different between the existing object and the replacement object other requests looking up
the object may not be able to find the replacement object.
Parameters
- key: crate::cache::core::CacheKey
Returns