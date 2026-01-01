Returns a ReplaceBuilder that will perform a transactional cache replacement.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 let current = replace ( CacheKey :: from_static ( b"my_key" ) ) . begin ( ) ? ; let contents = if let Some ( found ) = current . existing_object ( ) { todo! ( "create replacement object from existing" ) } else { b"my cached object" } ; let mut writer = current . surrogate_keys ( [ "my_key" ] ) . known_length ( contents . len ( ) as u64 ) . execute ( Duration :: from_secs ( 3600 ) ) ? ; writer . write_all ( contents ) ? ; writer . finish ( ) ? ;

A cache replacement has two phases. In the first phase following ReplaceBuilder::begin() you have access to an existing object, if one exists, including its metadata. In the second phase following Replace::execute() you write the replacement object. You may use the existing object from the first phase to determine the metadata arguments for the replacement object.

The ReplaceStrategy chosen controls whether one replace will wait for another and whether or not a lookup request needs to wait for a the replace to start writing the replacement object.