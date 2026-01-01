Retrieves a range of bytes from the cached item as a Body that can be read in a streaming fashion.

from and to will determine which bytes are returned:

If from is provided and to is not provided, the stream will begin at the from byte and continue to the end of the body.

is provided and is not provided, the stream will begin at the byte and continue to the end of the body. If from and to are both provided, only the range from..=to will be provided. Note, both ends are inclusive.

and are both provided, only the range will be provided. Note, both ends are inclusive. If to is provided but from is not provided, the last to bytes of the body will be provided.

Inherently invalid ranges

If to is strictly before from , this call returns a error immediately. ( to == from is acceptable - the bounds are inclusive, so this addresses a single byte.)

Known size

The size of a cached item is known if it has completed streaming ( StreamingBody::finish ) or if the expected length was provided at insert time ( TransactionInsertBuilder::known_length and similar).

If the size of the cached item is known, the range is respected only if the range is valid ( to is before from , and both ranges are less than or equal to the size of the item). Otherwise, no error is returned, and the entire body is returned instead.

Unknown size

The size of a cached item may not be known (if known_length was not provided and the body is still being streamed). If the size of the cached item is unknown, by default, the range is ignored, and the entire cached item is returned.

This behavior can be overridden by calling TransactionLookupBuilder::always_use_requested_range . If provided, this call will block until the start of the interval is found, then begin streaming content. The Body will generate a read error if the end of the range is not reached.

Re-reading body